Home > Offbeat > Viral Video: Indian Man Celebrates Divorce With Milk Bath And ‘Happy Divorce’ Cake, Says ‘Meri Zindagi, Meri Rules’

Viral Video: Indian Man Celebrates Divorce With Milk Bath And ‘Happy Divorce’ Cake, Says ‘Meri Zindagi, Meri Rules’

A viral video shows Indian man Biradar DK celebrating his divorce with a milk bath ritual and “Happy Divorced” cake alongside his mother. He shared his joy online, sparking mixed reactions and discussions on freedom, family support, and changing views on divorce.

Indian man Biradar DK celebrates his divorce with a milk bath (Screengrab:IG/Biradar DK)
Indian man Biradar DK celebrates his divorce with a milk bath (Screengrab:IG/Biradar DK)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 8, 2025 02:29:00 IST

Viral Video: Indian Man Celebrates Divorce With Milk Bath And ‘Happy Divorce’ Cake, Says ‘Meri Zindagi, Meri Rules’

In an unusual twist, a video from India has gone viral, showing a man celebrating his divorce with a milk bath ritual and a “Happy Divorced” cake. The video, shared on Instagram by Biradar DK, captures the man performing the ritual with his mother’s support before dressing in traditional attire to cut the cake.

In the caption, Biradar wrote, “Please be happy and celebrate yourself and don’t be depressed.” He also added, “120 gram gold aur 18 lakh cash liya nahi diya hu. Single hoon, khush hoon, azad hoon, meri zindagi, meri rules, single aur happy,” highlighting that he has embraced freedom and independence after the divorce.

Divorce celebrations remain uncommon in India, where social and cultural norms often view separation as a sensitive issue. However, Biradar’s celebration has sparked widespread curiosity online, with netizens reacting in a mix of support, humor, and debate.

Watch here:



Comments under the viral post ranged from congratulatory messages to personal advice. One user wrote, “Happy for you bhai. You took a stand for your life. There are people who stay in the same marriage for society and have extra marital affairs.” Another commented, “Congratulations both of you… she is also free from the toxic relation… now both are free from each other.” Some even warned others humorously, “Dear girls please stay away from mamma’s boy if you want to live peacefully in your life, otherwise get ready to see the biggest disaster of your life.”

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 2:29 AM IST
