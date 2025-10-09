Watch: ‘Go Back To India’, ‘Why Are You In Ireland’, Indian Woman Faces Shocking Racism In Ireland

An Indian woman in Ireland has shared a disturbing video showing her being racially abused on the streets of Dublin, triggering outrage and a wider debate on racism in the country. The woman, identified as Swati Verma, said she was told to “go back to India” by a local woman outside her gym an encounter she later described as “shocking and heartbreaking.”

The viral video, shared by Verma on Instagram, shows a woman wearing a Dublin City University (DCU) badge verbally assaulting her and questioning her right to live in Ireland.

“She stopped me and started asking ‘Why did you come to Ireland? What are you doing here? Why don’t you go back to India?’” Verma recounted in her post.

The incident reportedly occurred around 9 p.m. outside Verma’s gym in Dublin. In the video, the Irish woman can be heard saying, “You’re coming to Ireland, paying landlords f**ing money to live here,”* to which Verma calmly replies, “And what should I be doing instead just live on the road, in a tent?”

The confrontation escalates as the woman questions Verma’s immigration status and says, “Biggest mistake you ever made… go back to India.”

‘I Was Startled and Scared’: Victim Speaks Out

In her caption, Verma said she froze during the incident and recorded voice notes for her partner as the woman continued yelling.

“I was startled, scared, and just trying to process what was happening,” she wrote.

Verma has since filed a police complaint with the Gardai (Irish police), saying she chose to record and report the attack to raise awareness about racism and intimidation faced by immigrants.

“I recorded, I reported, and I’m sharing because this shouldn’t happen to anyone,” she said, adding that while the attacker “might have been mentally ill,” the episode highlights a deeper social problem.

‘No One Should Have to Defend Their Right to Belong’

Ending her post with a message of strength, Verma wrote:

“I’m not sharing this for sympathy. I still believe Ireland is home, but no one should ever have to defend their right to belong.”

The video quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread condemnation of racism in Ireland. Users praised Verma’s composure and courage in confronting hate.

One user commented, “‘Go back to India’ is their favorite line. If only I had a nickel for how many Irish I’ve met in Dubai, living and thriving!” Another wrote, “You never have to justify your existence to anyone. Hope you’re doing okay.”

Rising Concerns Over Racism in Ireland

The viral video comes amid growing concerns about rising racism and xenophobia in Ireland. In a separate incident, Santosh Yadav, an Indian-origin tech professional, was reportedly assaulted by a group of teenagers in Dublin.

Yadav, a senior data scientist at WiSAR Lab and Technology Gateway, said he was ambushed near his apartment and beaten across his face, neck, and legs. He sustained multiple injuries, including a fractured cheekbone, and was treated at Blanchardstown Hospital.

Posting photos of his bloodied face and broken glasses, Yadav described the attack as “relentless” and said he hoped his story would draw attention to the unsafe conditions faced by migrants in Ireland.

Authorities Investigate, Community Demands Action

While Irish police are investigating both incidents, migrant and student groups have urged the government to take stronger measures against hate crimes.

Social media users and advocacy groups have also called for educational campaigns promoting diversity and inclusion, saying such incidents risk undermining Ireland’s image as a welcoming and multicultural nation.

