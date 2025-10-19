Watch: Man Caught Washing Used Disposable Containers On Train, IRCTC Takes Swift Action

A disturbing video purportedly depicting a man cleaning used disposable food trays within one of the coaches of the Erode–Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 16601) has gone viral, with public outrage and serious questions regarding food cleanliness and food safety standards on Indian trains arising.

The video, which went viral on social media, depicts a man who is suspected to be a catering official washing dirty plastic meal trays at a washbasin designated for passengers. He then places the trays neatly, seemingly preparing them for re-use. The shocking images soon caught the eye of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which confirmed that an inquiry has been initiated.

IRCTC Takes Prompt Action, Vendor Off-loaded

Replying to the viral video, the IRCTC put up a formal statement on X, stating,

“Following the matter being taken very seriously, the vendor has been identified and removed forthwith. The procedure to cancel the license of the licensee is on, along with a heavy penalty being levied.”

The episode was reportedly experienced on one of the recent trips of the train. When one passenger asked the man caught washing the trays about it, he seemed visibly agitated and said that the containers were being “sent back,” yet did not clarify why the trays were being washed in the passenger area and not in the pantry.

Train Details and Route

The Erode–Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express travels between Tamil Nadu’s Erode Junction and Bihar’s Jogbani, spanning more than 3,100 km through multiple states. The weekly mail express runs every Thursday, with hundreds of commuters taking it along the long-distance journey.

IRCTC Sees Another Hygiene Row

This is not the first incident of IRCTC’s catering services being under the limelight for all the wrong reasons. A fight erupted between catering staff members of a Vande Bharat Express at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi earlier this week. A video showing the melee went viral, and this prompted IRCTC to move to initiate disciplinary action. Those involved were detained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), and disciplinary actions against the service provider were announced.

Social Media Divided Over Viral Clip

At the same time, social media is polarised on the genuineness and context of Amrit Bharat Express video. While some blamed IRCTC for lack of attention, others stated the clip was being misinterpreted for political purposes.

The Congress party posted the video on X, condemning the level of cleanliness in trains. But some users refuted the accusations, claiming the man was washing trays to throw them away for recycling or sell as scrap, not reuse them.

A user wrote, “The plates were not being reused to serve food to passengers but were in the process of being cleaned to dispose off appropriately. Congress is again doing its job of spreading rumors to defame the railways.”

Another user posted, “You people want to misquote facts. It’s embarrassing that you are distorting the truth. This was washed to be sold as scrap.”

Probe Underway

While the video’s authenticity remains yet to be independently confirmed, IRCTC has assured travelers that stringent action will be initiated against the culprits and food safety procedures are being enforced to uphold hygiene levels in all trains.

