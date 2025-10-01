WATCH: Pathetic Work Culture, Patriarchy, No Respect, Overburdening: Psychologist’s Crying Video Reveals Govt Job Crisis

A viral Instagram video by counselling psychologist Ekaatmya has sparked a heated debate online, exposing the harsh realities behind the perceived glamour of government jobs in India.

For decades, government jobs have been romanticised as the ultimate career goal, promising stability, prestige, and benefits. However, Ekaatmya’s emotional testimony has challenged this perception, revealing a toxic work environment that affected her mental health and professional growth.

In the video, Ekaatmya breaks down in tears, with a text overlay stating: “What being in a government job looks like.” Alongside, she shared a candid note detailing her struggles in the job, writing:

“My journey in a Govt setup has been devastating for me and my mental health! I never shared it! But today I guess it’s enough! My authentic self wants to come out and scream!”

Watch the video here:







She alleged that the reality of her work was far from ideal:

Pathetic work culture and lack of respect for employees

Harassment and overburdening of staff

Rampant patriarchy

No basic facilities – sometimes she had to clean and mop herself

Broken doors, non-functional computer labs, no canteens

Lack of counselling space, forcing her to counsel students in corridors and on stairs

Despite being recruited as a counselling psychologist, most of her time was consumed by exam duties and substitution periods, leaving her little scope to perform the work she was trained for.

“I am a psychologist, but it took a toll on my mental health! Such toxic people and environment! And oh—you don’t get to do your job, which is counselling, at all!” she lamented, adding that her career has not grown since joining the government setup.

Government job is not easy?

Challenging the notion that a government job is the “best” career option, Ekaatmya wrote:

“People say, ‘Oh it’s a govt job, ye toh best hai!’ Seriously? Come and see and live one day in my life and you will come to know!”

Social media reactions poured in, with users sharing similar experiences. One commented:

“This is the reality of schools. Psychologists are burdened with administrative tasks, event management, and teaching substitutions, leaving no time for counselling.”

Others added:

“No job is bad, but people surrounding us are bad which makes it difficult.”

“Wherever we work, it’s the same. I faced issues in MNCs but thought govt jobs were better. Seeing this, I feel sorry… Strength to you.”

“Nothing is going to change by making reels. Why don’t you resign?”

Ekaatmya’s viral video has opened up an important conversation about work culture, employee welfare, and mental health in government jobs, challenging the long-held belief that such positions are inherently secure or stress-free.

