LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > WATCH: Pathetic Work Culture, Patriarchy, No Respect, Overburdening: Psychologist’s Crying Video Reveals Govt Job Crisis

WATCH: Pathetic Work Culture, Patriarchy, No Respect, Overburdening: Psychologist’s Crying Video Reveals Govt Job Crisis

Psychologist Ekaatmya’s viral video exposes the harsh reality of government jobs: toxic work culture, rampant patriarchy, harassment, no facilities, and overburdening, revealing how her “dream job” took a serious toll on her mental health.

Ekaatmya’s viral video exposes the harsh reality of government jobs (Screengrab: IG/EKAATMAYA - A HEALING SPACE)
Ekaatmya’s viral video exposes the harsh reality of government jobs (Screengrab: IG/EKAATMAYA - A HEALING SPACE)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 1, 2025 16:23:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: Pathetic Work Culture, Patriarchy, No Respect, Overburdening: Psychologist’s Crying Video Reveals Govt Job Crisis

A viral Instagram video by counselling psychologist Ekaatmya has sparked a heated debate online, exposing the harsh realities behind the perceived glamour of government jobs in India.

For decades, government jobs have been romanticised as the ultimate career goal, promising stability, prestige, and benefits. However, Ekaatmya’s emotional testimony has challenged this perception, revealing a toxic work environment that affected her mental health and professional growth.

In the video, Ekaatmya breaks down in tears, with a text overlay stating: “What being in a government job looks like.” Alongside, she shared a candid note detailing her struggles in the job, writing:
 “My journey in a Govt setup has been devastating for me and my mental health! I never shared it! But today I guess it’s enough! My authentic self wants to come out and scream!”

Watch the video here:



She alleged that the reality of her work was far from ideal:

  • Pathetic work culture and lack of respect for employees

  • Harassment and overburdening of staff

  • Rampant patriarchy

  • No basic facilities – sometimes she had to clean and mop herself

  • Broken doors, non-functional computer labs, no canteens

  • Lack of counselling space, forcing her to counsel students in corridors and on stairs

Despite being recruited as a counselling psychologist, most of her time was consumed by exam duties and substitution periods, leaving her little scope to perform the work she was trained for.

“I am a psychologist, but it took a toll on my mental health! Such toxic people and environment! And oh—you don’t get to do your job, which is counselling, at all!” she lamented, adding that her career has not grown since joining the government setup.

Government job is not easy?

Challenging the notion that a government job is the “best” career option, Ekaatmya wrote:
 “People say, ‘Oh it’s a govt job, ye toh best hai!’ Seriously? Come and see and live one day in my life and you will come to know!”

Social media reactions poured in, with users sharing similar experiences. One commented:
 “This is the reality of schools. Psychologists are burdened with administrative tasks, event management, and teaching substitutions, leaving no time for counselling.”

Others added:

  • “No job is bad, but people surrounding us are bad which makes it difficult.”

  • “Wherever we work, it’s the same. I faced issues in MNCs but thought govt jobs were better. Seeing this, I feel sorry… Strength to you.”

  • “Nothing is going to change by making reels. Why don’t you resign?”

Ekaatmya’s viral video has opened up an important conversation about work culture, employee welfare, and mental health in government jobs, challenging the long-held belief that such positions are inherently secure or stress-free.

ALSO READ: ‘I Love Muhammad’ Controversy: Who Is Tauqeer Raza Khan, Associated With Bareilly Violence?

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 4:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Psychologist Emotional Videoviral videowork culture news

RELATED News

Viral Video Shows Men Dancing In Sarees At Ahmedabad Garba: Do You Know About This 200-Year-Old Curse?
‘Nun, The Garba Queen’: Viral Video Of Nun Dancing In Bhopal Sparks Debate, Internet Can’t Keep Calm
‘Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’: Rakhi Sawant’s Hilarious Claim That Donald Trump Is Her Father Takes Internet By Storm
‘Women Are Not Allowed’: But Asia’s First Woman Loco Pilot Just Retired, Why Her Story Matters To You?
Delhi Teacher Transforms Classroom Into Mini-Democracy, Students Vote In Polls, Learning Politics Through Fun And Participation

LATEST NEWS

Bomb Explosion In Munich Suspends Oktoberfest Festival
Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
WATCH: Pathetic Work Culture, Patriarchy, No Respect, Overburdening: Psychologist’s Crying Video Reveals Govt Job Crisis

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Pathetic Work Culture, Patriarchy, No Respect, Overburdening: Psychologist’s Crying Video Reveals Govt Job Crisis

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Pathetic Work Culture, Patriarchy, No Respect, Overburdening: Psychologist’s Crying Video Reveals Govt Job Crisis
WATCH: Pathetic Work Culture, Patriarchy, No Respect, Overburdening: Psychologist’s Crying Video Reveals Govt Job Crisis
WATCH: Pathetic Work Culture, Patriarchy, No Respect, Overburdening: Psychologist’s Crying Video Reveals Govt Job Crisis
WATCH: Pathetic Work Culture, Patriarchy, No Respect, Overburdening: Psychologist’s Crying Video Reveals Govt Job Crisis

QUICK LINKS