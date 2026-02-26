When Is Holi 2026? March 3 or March 4? Rare Lunar Eclipse After 100 Years – Check Holika Dahan Date, Muhurt, Pooja Vidhi, Sutak Time

Holi 2026 is set to be extra special- and slightly confusing, as a rare celestial event is expected to coincide with the festival of colours. With questions arising over whether Holi will be celebrated on March 3 or March 4, the buzz has intensified due to a lunar eclipse reportedly occurring around the same time, a coincidence said to be happening after nearly 100 years.

As devotees prepare for Holika Dahan and Rangwali Holi, many are also seeking clarity on the exact date, shubh muhurat, pooja vidhi, and whether sutak kaal will be applicable due to the eclipse. Here’s everything you need to know about Holi 2026, the rare lunar eclipse in March 2026, and the correct timings for rituals.

When Is Holi 2026?



In 2026, Holi will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, bringing with it the vibrant festivities of colours, joy, and togetherness across the country. The celebrations will begin a day earlier with Holika Dahan on Tuesday, March 3, when devotees gather to perform the sacred bonfire ritual symbolising the victory of good over evil. Marking the full moon (Purnima) of the Phalguna month, Holi not only holds deep religious significance but also ushers in the arrival of spring, strengthening bonds of love, forgiveness and harmony among families and communities.

Event Date & Time Holi (Rangwali Holi) Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Purnima Tithi Begins 05:55 PM on March 2, 2026 Purnima Tithi Ends 05:07 PM on March 3, 2026 Holika Dahan Muhurat 06:22 PM to 08:50 PM Muhurat Duration 02 Hours 28 Minutes Bhadra Punchha 01:25 AM to 02:35 AM Bhadra Mukha 02:35 AM to 04:30 AM Holika Dahan Timing Note During Pradosh Kaal without Udaya Vyapini Purnima

When Is Holika Dahan?

The Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 3, 2026, marking the ceremonial beginning of Holi festivities. The ritual, which symbolises the triumph of good over evil and commemorates the legend of Prahlad and Holika, is traditionally performed after sunset during the auspicious muhurat. Devotees gather around the sacred bonfire to offer prayers, perform parikrama and seek blessings for prosperity and protection. The following day, March 4, will be celebrated as Rangwali Holi, when people come together to play with colours and rejoice in the spirit of spring.