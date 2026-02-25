LIVE TV
Who Is Laiba Khan? Inside the Sudden Second Marriage Rumours Of The Karachi Star Everyone Is Talking About

Laiba Khan, born on January 24, 1997, in Karachi, is a popular Pakistani television actress. She entered showbiz with support from her younger sister and quickly built her name in the drama industry.

Who is Laiba Khan? (Image: X)

February 25, 2026 21:04:39 IST

Laiba Khan who was born on January 24, 1997, is a well-known Pakistani television actress who has made her mark in the drama world over the past few years. She grew up in Karachi and entered acting after her younger sister, also in the industry, helped open doors for her. 

Laiba Khan quickly became familiar to audiences for her work in popular drama series where she played strong lead and supporting roles. She worked in popular serials such as Rafia in Do Bol and Sofia in Ishq Bepanah. Laiba Khan has also appeared in Mera Dil Mera Dushman and Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi among other shows.

Laiba Khan Marriage Rumours Explained

In recent days, Laiba Khan’s name has been trending across social media in relation to rumours involving former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, however these claims do not add up. Viral posts circulated online suggesting that Shoaib was set to marry Laiba in what would be his fourth marriage.

However, on closer look, those reports are false and stem from social media speculation rather than any official news.

Laiba Khan’s Real Wedding

The truth is that Laiba Khan got married in January 2026 to a businessman named Jawad in a private ceremony held in Madinah, and she shared pictures from her wedding on her social media accounts. That clearly debunks the idea that she was about to wed Shoaib Malik.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik himself is currently married to Pakistani actress Sana Javed, whom he wed in January 2024, after his divorce from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in early 2024.

Marriage Rumours of Laiba Khan And Shoaib Malik unverified

Rumours of a fourth marriage for Shoaib have spread widely because of his high public profile and past relationships, but there is no credible confirmation so far that he is planning any wedding with Laiba Khan.

In short, Laiba Khan remains a successful TV actress now married to her own husband, and the Shoaib Malik marriage claims are unverified social media chatter rather than fact.

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 9:04 PM IST
QUICK LINKS