‘Why Are You Asking For Her Phone Number?’ Foreigner Confronts A Creep In Amritsar For Harassing His Wife Within Seconds Of Meeting

A video of a foreign tourist attacking a man because he allegedly harassed his wife in a social place in Amritsar has gone viral on social media.

The tourist who was identified as Alex Wanders in the video, was caught scolding the man who was accused of harassing his wife, who is a content creator called Ameana, by getting too close to her and requesting her phone number.

The couple claims that the episode had occurred as they were waiting in line to board an Uber on the roadside. One day a man came up to Ameana and demanded her phone number and stood too close to her, even when her husband was around. Feeling threatened, Ameana proceeded to use her camera to record the confrontation right afte,r and this shot showed Alex approaching the man.

It is at this point that I challenged him and he was all of a sudden unable to speak English despite the fact that a few seconds ago, he was flawless at it. Maybe better me. Why does this become acceptable in modern-day India? Alex shared the video on Instagram.

Throughout the clip, Alex can be heard doubting the actions of the man: Why are you asking me the phone number of her? What you did is very strange. You are very strange. You go up and approach a random woman alone and get her phone number in two seconds that is very bizarre. Ok, you should not do that again, ok. You are a bit crazy.”

In a bid to kill the situation, the man replied that he was a student and then referred to Ameana to denote her as his sister. He now strolled off without any further challenge.

How did social media react?

The video has caused an uproar in the internet, and some of the users have condemned the actions of the man. Amritsar Police also attracted attention to the clip, leaving a comment on the post with the request to provide more information about the incident.

One user said, “lmao men do this every second of every day in every country of the world. welcome to life as a woman.” Another stated, “Guys, please share this video to raise awareness and also it will help other people avoid this man.”

One person commented, “This is so creepy and sad.” Another user suggested, “Bro come to Kerala.”

