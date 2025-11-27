Why Chickpeas, Rajma, And Matar Have Latin Names: Discover Their Scientific Names And Its Importance

Scientific Names: Why They Matter

Ever wondered why the chickpea isn’t just called… well, “chickpea” everywhere? That’s where scientific names come in!

Every living thing gets a two-part Latin name: the genus (its family) and the species (its exact identity). So, chickpea is Cicer arietinum, rajma is Phaseolus vulgaris, and peas are Pisum sativum.

Why bother? Imagine traveling the world and asking for “peas”, in one place, you get garden peas, in another, split peas. Confusing, right? Scientific names solve that problem by giving every plant and animal a unique global ID.

They also help scientists, farmers, and researchers talk clearly, study species relationships, and track plants and animals in agriculture and medicine.

So next time you eat rajma-chawal or toss peas into your salad, remember: these humble legumes have fancy Latin names, like little VIPs in the plant world!

What Are Scientific Names?

Scientific names, also called binomial names, are the formal names given to living organisms using a standardized system. Each species is assigned a two-part Latin name:

Genus- the broader group to which the organism belongs Species- the specific organism within that genus

Why Are Scientific Names Important?

Scientists worldwide can communicate without confusion, regardless of local names or languages. Avoids Ambiguity: Common names often overlap (e.g., “pea” can refer to different plants), but scientific names are unique.

Helps understand relationships among species, their evolution, and characteristics. Research and Agriculture: Ensures clarity in studies, cultivation, trade, and medicine.

In short, scientific names provide a universal language for biology, connecting plants, animals, and humans across the world in a precise and organized way.

Chickpea: Cicer arietinum

The chickpea is scientifically known as Cicer arietinum and is one of the most widely consumed pulses globally. Common names include garbanzo bean, Bengal gram, chana, and Indian pea. The genus name Cicer comes from Latin for chickpea, while arietinum means “ram,” referring to the seed’s shape.

Taxonomic Classification:

Kingdom: Plantae

Division: Magnoliophyta

Class: Magnoliopsida

Order: Fabales

Family: Fabaceae

Genus: Cicer

Species: C. arietinum

Rajma: Phaseolus vulgaris

Scientific Name: Phaseolus vulgaris

Phaseolus vulgaris Common Names: Rajma, kidney bean, common bean, French bean, snap bean

Rajma, kidney bean, common bean, French bean, snap bean Family: Fabaceae (legume family)

Fabaceae (legume family) Origin: Native to Central America and South Mexico

Matar: Pisum sativum

Scientific Name: Pisum sativum

Pisum sativum Common Names: Matar, pea, garden pea, field pea

Matar, pea, garden pea, field pea Family: Fabaceae (legume family)

Fabaceae (legume family) Origin: Mediterranean region of Southern Europe and Western Asia

