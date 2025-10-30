Akanksha Jindal EXPOSED: Boyfriend, Age, Career & Facts About Her Personal and Professional Life
Akanksha Jindal is a well-known digital creator and social media influencer from Delhi. She has been making headlines recently due to Abhishek Bajaj’s presence in the Bigg Boss 19 house. Here’s everything you need to know about Akanksha Jindal.
Akanksha Jindal Age & Education
Akanksha was born in 1996, making her 29 year old in 2025. She pursued her graduation in Mass Communication before stepping into the entertainment industry.
Akanksha Jindal's Career
She started as a digital creator, gaining attention for her relatable reels and charming lifestyle. Akanksha later explored acting and collaborations with various brands.
Akanksha Relationship with Abhishek Bajaj
Akanksha Jindal is the ex-wife of actor Abhishek Bajaj, known for Student of the Year 2 and Bigg Boss Season 19.
Akanksha Jindal Wild Card Entry in Bigg Boss 19?
Akanksha was reportedly offered a wild card entry in Bigg Boss, one of India's top reality shows. However, she turned down the offer, preferring to focus on her brand collabs and creative projects instead.
Akanksha Jindal Net Worth
Akanksha Jindal's estimated net worth is around Rs.1-2 crore, thanks to her brand tie-ups, influencer deals and social media presence.
Akanksha Jindal Instagram Followers
Akanksha Jindal's Instagram handle is @akankshajindal08 with nearby 203K followers currently. She continues to work as a content creator and entrepreneur, inspiring young women to build their own identity.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.