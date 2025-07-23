LIVE TV
Does the Cracking of Joints Signal Arthritis? Here’s What You Should Know

Joint cracking is mostly harmless. Only when accompanied by pain, stiffness, or swelling might it suggest arthritis. Seek medical advice if symptoms persist.

1/8

Normal Joint Function

Cracking in the joints often happens during usual movements. There may be pressure changes and cracks in the bones or cartilage, and not every time is it bad.

2/8

Ligaments and Tendons

When ligaments and tendons click over bones, there is usually nothing to worry about, though, on occasion, it may be related to some conditions affecting the joint.

3/8

Gas Bubbles

The cracking may come from nitrogen gas bubbles popping in the synovial fluid. It is common and typically not associated with any form of joint injury or arthritis.

4/8

Not Really an Arthritis Sign

A joint's crack does not constitute an arthritis sign. Many people who are not afflicted with a joint disease experience popping or clicking sounds without any other symptoms indicative of joint disease.

Pain and Other-Related Symptoms

Sometimes the noises coming from the joints may be a precursor to pain, swelling, or stiffness, indicating that the joints may be inflamed and should be medically attended to.

6/8

Osteoarthritis and arthritis

The sounds may be caused by arthritis, more so osteoarthritis, yet it will usually be accompanied by pain, stiffness, and a diminished range of motion-unlike the benign cracking of the joint.

7/8

When to Seek Medical Advice

Consult a doctor if joint noises come with persistent pain, reduced mobility, or swelling, as these could indicate underlying joint issues or arthritis.

8/8

Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a healthcare professional for concerns about joint health or arthritis.

