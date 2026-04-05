SRH vs LSG IPL 2026: Is Abhishek Sharma Set to be Dropped, Will Rishabh Pant Lose Opening Spot to Nicholas Pooran? | Check Predicted Playing XIs

SRH vs LSG, Predicted XI: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be high on confidence as and when they face Lucknow Super Giants in match number 10 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. An afternoon game for both sides, as the surface might have a layer of grass to keep the pitch together and stop it from wearing and tearing. Notably, SRH are placed fifth on the points table with one win and one loss, Lucknow Super Giants are on the 9th spot with a loss in their account so far.

While SRH has displayed its caliber to bounce back from an opening-day defeat inflicted upon them by RCB, LSG got a rude shock as Delhi Capitals thumped in a clinical game, which left many fans and experts with questions on Rishabh Pant and Lucknow’s management.

SRH’s Abhishek Sharma To Get Dropped?

It is of little doubt that Abhishek Sharma is one of the most destructive batters in recent times. He was unstoppable for SRH last year in the opening slot with Travis Head, as they collectively scored at a 190 strike-rate. However, his temperament to deal with setbacks has been questionable as he has earned a demerit point due to his outburst in the last game. Will SRH keep Abhishek in check? The team will likely trust the 26-year-old to keep himself calm.

This is what makes SRH special as a franchise. They trust their players to do the right thing.

The duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma (with a strike rate close to 190) established an ideal foundation against KKR, enabling the middle order to bat freely.

After surpassing 200 runs in both matches played, SRH’s emphasis is not on the total runs scored, but rather on the steadiness of their pace. At home, they plan to take advantage of the authentic bounce of the Hyderabad pitch to restrict LSG right from the start.

LSG Needs A Settled Batting Order

Lucknow’s main “issue” continues to be the top order. The decision to promote Rishabh Pant to the opening position failed against DC, resulting in a disappointing score of 141.

The rearrangement disturbed the typical flow of the middle order. If early wickets go down again today, LSG faces the danger of another middle-overs lull.

Execution versus Selection: Reports indicate LSG could return to a traditional lineup, possibly shifting Nicholas Pooran or Mitchell Marsh into more assertive positions to protect the middle order and create needed scoreboard pressure.

SRH vs LSG Predicted XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Brydon Carse, Eshan Malinga

Lucknow Super Giants Probable XI: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav

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