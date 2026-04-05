LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > SRH vs LSG IPL 2026: Is Abhishek Sharma Set to be Dropped, Will Rishabh Pant Lose Opening Spot to Nicholas Pooran? | Check Predicted Playing XIs

SRH vs LSG IPL 2026: Is Abhishek Sharma Set to be Dropped, Will Rishabh Pant Lose Opening Spot to Nicholas Pooran? | Check Predicted Playing XIs

SRH vs LSG Playing XIs, IPL 2026: After Abhishek Sharma’s outburst in the last match, Sunrisers Hyderabad may opt for changes in the batting line-up as they face Lucknow Super Giants at home on Sunday. Meanwhile, LSG could tweak Rishabh Pant’s batting position to push an aggressive opening combination featuring Mitchell Marsh and possibly Nicholas Pooran.

Abhishek Sharma in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Abhishek Sharma in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Last updated: April 5, 2026 13:36:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SRH vs LSG IPL 2026: Is Abhishek Sharma Set to be Dropped, Will Rishabh Pant Lose Opening Spot to Nicholas Pooran? | Check Predicted Playing XIs

SRH vs LSG, Predicted XI: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be high on confidence as and when they face Lucknow Super Giants in match number 10 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. An afternoon game for both sides, as the surface might have a layer of grass to keep the pitch together and stop it from wearing and tearing. Notably, SRH are placed fifth on the points table with one win and one loss, Lucknow Super Giants are on the 9th spot with a loss in their account so far. 

While SRH has displayed its caliber to bounce back from an opening-day defeat inflicted upon them by RCB, LSG got a rude shock as Delhi Capitals thumped in a clinical game, which left many fans and experts with questions on Rishabh Pant and Lucknow’s management. 

SRH’s Abhishek Sharma To Get Dropped?

It is of little doubt that Abhishek Sharma is one of the most destructive batters in recent times. He was unstoppable for SRH last year in the opening slot with Travis Head, as they collectively scored at a 190 strike-rate. However, his temperament to deal with setbacks has been questionable as he has earned a demerit point due to his outburst in the last game. Will SRH keep Abhishek in check? The team will likely trust the 26-year-old to keep himself calm.

You Might Be Interested In

This is what makes SRH special as a franchise. They trust their players to do the right thing.

The duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma (with a strike rate close to 190) established an ideal foundation against KKR, enabling the middle order to bat freely.

After surpassing 200 runs in both matches played, SRH’s emphasis is not on the total runs scored, but rather on the steadiness of their pace. At home, they plan to take advantage of the authentic bounce of the Hyderabad pitch to restrict LSG right from the start.

LSG Needs A Settled Batting Order

Lucknow’s main “issue” continues to be the top order. The decision to promote Rishabh Pant to the opening position failed against DC, resulting in a disappointing score of 141.

The rearrangement disturbed the typical flow of the middle order. If early wickets go down again today, LSG faces the danger of another middle-overs lull.

Execution versus Selection: Reports indicate LSG could return to a traditional lineup, possibly shifting Nicholas Pooran or Mitchell Marsh into more assertive positions to protect the middle order and create needed scoreboard pressure.

SRH vs LSG Predicted XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Brydon Carse, Eshan Malinga

Lucknow Super Giants Probable XI: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav

Also Read: RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis Play For Chennai Super Kings Tonight? Check Predicted Playing XIs

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abhishek SharmaIPL 2026rishabh pantSRH vs LSGSunrisers Hyderabad

RELATED News

RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR

PSL 2026 Points Table After Steve Smith Shines For Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 5 — LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Double Century, Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo In Huge Feat

LATEST NEWS

Did Donald Trump Threaten Nuclear Strike On Iran? What His ‘Tuesday 8 PM Eastern Time’ Message Means

Panic In San Marcos: Massive Wildfire Threatens California State University San Marcos, Evacuations Ordered

Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead

WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

Libya Coast Tragedy: Migrant Boat Capsizes At Sea, Two Dead Confirmed As Dozens Remain Missing Amid Rescue Efforts

The Boys Season 5: Release Date Mystery Deepens As Fans Await The Final Chapter, When And Where Can You Watch It?

Shots Fired Near White House Send Shockwaves As Secret Service Hunts Suspect After Lafayette Park Shooting

Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents

Patna Station Horror: Arunachal Dance Troupe Denied Basic Rights, Faces Racism; Disturbing Clip Goes Viral

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Double Century, Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo In Huge Feat

SRH vs LSG IPL 2026: Is Abhishek Sharma Set to be Dropped, Will Rishabh Pant Lose Opening Spot to Nicholas Pooran? | Check Predicted Playing XIs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SRH vs LSG IPL 2026: Is Abhishek Sharma Set to be Dropped, Will Rishabh Pant Lose Opening Spot to Nicholas Pooran? | Check Predicted Playing XIs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SRH vs LSG IPL 2026: Is Abhishek Sharma Set to be Dropped, Will Rishabh Pant Lose Opening Spot to Nicholas Pooran? | Check Predicted Playing XIs
SRH vs LSG IPL 2026: Is Abhishek Sharma Set to be Dropped, Will Rishabh Pant Lose Opening Spot to Nicholas Pooran? | Check Predicted Playing XIs
SRH vs LSG IPL 2026: Is Abhishek Sharma Set to be Dropped, Will Rishabh Pant Lose Opening Spot to Nicholas Pooran? | Check Predicted Playing XIs
SRH vs LSG IPL 2026: Is Abhishek Sharma Set to be Dropped, Will Rishabh Pant Lose Opening Spot to Nicholas Pooran? | Check Predicted Playing XIs

QUICK LINKS