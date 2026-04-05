OnePlus Nord 6 To Debut Soon With 165Hz Refresh Rate Display: Know Truth Behind High Refresh Rate, Limitation And Impact On Buyers

Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand OnePlus is all set to launch the all-new OnePlus Nord 6 in India on 7th April. The company has also revealed a couple of features consisting of a high refresh rate display of 165Hz the same as seen on the OnePlus 15 while the unofficial reports regarding features and specification of the upcoming Chinese smartphone is circulating online.

OnePlus Nord 6 165Hz display

The headline features of the Nord 6 is its 165Hz refresh rate display. On paper, this put the upcoming device ahead of many devices in its segment that continues to feature 120Hz of refresh rate. The higher refresh rate is likely to enhance responsiveness, particularly in gaming scenarios where supported titles can take advantage of faster frame updates.

Limitation of 165Hz refresh rate

The major limitation of the device is how the 165Hz mode is restricted. Similar to the OnePlus 15, the higher refresh rate is expected to be bound to select games which means that apart from supported games, the display does not consistently operate at 165Hz.

For general day to day use such as social media scrolling or watching content, the panel is expected to offer only 120Hz of refresh rate. This creates a gap between what is marketed and what users actually experienced on a daily basis.

Why this thing exists

The company appears to be priortising performance and battery efficiency with this approach. Running a display continuously at 165Hz can impact significantly on power usage while using the higher refresh rate for select apps only will help the device maintain battery life.

How this impact buyers

For users looking forward to buying OnePlus Nord 6 primarily for its 165Hz refresh rate display, this limitation is an important factor. The feature is only useful for gaming-oriented users who play the supported apps.