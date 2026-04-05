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Home > World News > Iran Claims To Shot Down US C-130, ‘Enemy Flying Objects’ Destroyed During US Mission To Find Stranded Airman

Iran Claims To Shot Down US C-130, ‘Enemy Flying Objects’ Destroyed During US Mission To Find Stranded Airman

Two Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130 military transport plane were among the downed aircraft, according to a spokesman for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

(Photo: WikiMedia Commons)
(Photo: WikiMedia Commons)

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 5, 2026 13:08:09 IST

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Iran Claims To Shot Down US C-130, ‘Enemy Flying Objects’ Destroyed During US Mission To Find Stranded Airman

The Revolutionary Guards claimed on Sunday that several “flying objects” were destroyed during the US search for a stranded airman in Iran, according to the Tasnim news agency.

The organization stated, “During a joint operation (Aerospace, Ground Force, Popular Units, Basij and Police command), enemy flying objects were destroyed,” following the announcement by Iran’s police command that an American C-130 had been shot down in the southern region of Isfahan.

Two Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130 military transport plane were among the downed aircraft, according to a spokesman for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified leadership of the Iranian armed forces. Iran’s army also claimed to have shot down an Israeli drone in the same province earlier on Sunday.

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(With Inputs From Reuters)

Also Read: ‘We Got Him’: Trump Announces ‘Dramatic’ Rescue Of Second US F-15 Crew Member From Downed Fighter Jet In Iran, Calls It ‘One Of The Most Daring Operations’

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Tags: c130 aircraft iranenemy flying objects destroyediran claims c130 shot downIran-US conflictpilot rescue mission iranus airman rescue iran

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Iran Claims To Shot Down US C-130, ‘Enemy Flying Objects’ Destroyed During US Mission To Find Stranded Airman

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Iran Claims To Shot Down US C-130, ‘Enemy Flying Objects’ Destroyed During US Mission To Find Stranded Airman

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Iran Claims To Shot Down US C-130, ‘Enemy Flying Objects’ Destroyed During US Mission To Find Stranded Airman
Iran Claims To Shot Down US C-130, ‘Enemy Flying Objects’ Destroyed During US Mission To Find Stranded Airman
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Iran Claims To Shot Down US C-130, ‘Enemy Flying Objects’ Destroyed During US Mission To Find Stranded Airman

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