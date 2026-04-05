Iran Claims To Shot Down US C-130, ‘Enemy Flying Objects’ Destroyed During US Mission To Find Stranded Airman

The Revolutionary Guards claimed on Sunday that several “flying objects” were destroyed during the US search for a stranded airman in Iran, according to the Tasnim news agency.

The organization stated, “During a joint operation (Aerospace, Ground Force, Popular Units, Basij and Police command), enemy flying objects were destroyed,” following the announcement by Iran’s police command that an American C-130 had been shot down in the southern region of Isfahan.

Two Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130 military transport plane were among the downed aircraft, according to a spokesman for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified leadership of the Iranian armed forces. Iran’s army also claimed to have shot down an Israeli drone in the same province earlier on Sunday.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

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