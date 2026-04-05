UPTET OTR 2026 Registration Now Open: Check Last Date, Application Fee, Eligibility, Step-by-Step Application Process And Key Details Inside

UPTET: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 has brought in a mandatory One-Time Registration (OTR) system to simplify and streamline the application process. Candidates must complete OTR before filling out the UPTET application form.
This system allows applicants to enter their personal, academic, and document details just once, reducing repeated data entry and minimizing errors. It also speeds up the process and makes it more transparent. Once registered, candidates can use the same OTR credentials for multiple government job applications, saving time and effort.
UPTET 2026: Latest Update
The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the official notification for UPTET 2026. Application process begins from March 27, 2026
Exam Will Be Held For
- Primary Level (Classes 1 to 5)
- Upper Primary Level (Classes 6 to 8)
- OTR registration is mandatory before applying
- Candidates are advised to complete OTR early to avoid last-minute issues
What Is UPTET OTR Registration?
One-Time Registration (OTR) is a centralized digital system where candidates can store their details securely. These details are then auto-filled in future applications.
It helps reduce repetition, improves accuracy, and makes the entire process faster and more user-friendly.
UPTET OTR Registration Manual
Candidates should refer to the official OTR manual PDF available on the portal. It explains each step clearly, including registration, login, verification, and dashboard completion. Following the manual helps avoid mistakes and ensures smooth registration.
UPTET 2026 OTR Apply Link
The OTR registration link is now active on the official portal: otr.pariksha.nic.in
Candidates must:
- Complete registration on the portal
- Generate their unique OTR number
- Use this number while filling the UPTET application form
Make sure all details are verified before final submission to avoid errors later.
Key Features of UPTET OTR 2026
- Single-time data entry: Fill details only once
- One-time document upload: Photo and signature reused automatically
- 24×7 access: Update details anytime, anywhere
- Auto-fill: Stored details populate forms automatically
- Digital verification: Ensures authenticity of information
- Secure storage: Data remains safe and easily accessible
Step-by-Step Process For UPTET OTR Registration
- Visit the official website: otr.pariksha.nic.in
- Fill the registration form with basic details like name, email, mobile number, DOB, and category
- Generate login credentials (OTR number/Login ID)
- Log in using OTP or password
- Verify email ID and mobile number
- Access dashboard and complete profile
- Enter personal and academic details
- Upload photograph and signature
- Review all details carefully
- Submit the form
Important Instructions
After generating the OTR number, most details can be edited. However, the following cannot be changed:
- Mobile Number
- Email ID
- Home State
- Home District
- Documents Required
- Valid email ID and mobile number
- Educational certificates
- Scanned passport-size photograph
- Scanned signature
- Valid ID proof (if required)
Candidates are advised to keep all documents ready before starting the registration process to ensure a smooth and error-free application.
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