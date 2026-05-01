Anushka Sharma Birthday Special: 5 Best Films and Performances Every Fan Must Watch
On Anushka Sharma’s birthday, revisit her 5 best films and performances that showcase her versatility, powerful acting, and impact in Bollywood.
Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)
Anushka Sharma’s role as Shruti Kakkar remains one of her most loved performances. Playing a strong, ambitious Delhi girl, she brought energy and authenticity to the character. Her chemistry with Ranveer Singh and her confident screen presence made this film a major turning point in her career.
NH10 (2015)
In this intense thriller, Anushka stepped into a completely different space. As Meera, she delivered a gripping performance filled with raw emotion and strength. The film also marked her debut as a producer, proving her ability to take bold creative risks.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)
As Alizeh and Anushka showcased vulnerability and emotional depth. Her portrayal of a free-spirited yet complex woman dealing with love and heartbreak struck a chord with audiences, making it one of her most relatable roles.
Sultan (2016)
Starring opposite Salman Khan, Anushka impressed everyone with her role as Aarfa, a wrestler. She underwent intense physical training and brought both strength and emotional nuance to the character, earning widespread appreciation.
Pari (2018)
In “Pari,” Anushka took a bold step into the horror genre. Her haunting performance and unconventional role proved her willingness to experiment and push boundaries beyond mainstream cinema.