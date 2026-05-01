LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Anushka Sharma Birthday Special: 5 Best Films and Performances Every Fan Must Watch

Anushka Sharma Birthday Special: 5 Best Films and Performances Every Fan Must Watch

On Anushka Sharma’s birthday, revisit her 5 best films and performances that showcase her versatility, powerful acting, and impact in Bollywood.

Published By: Published: May 1, 2026 13:14:15 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)
1/5
Anushka Sharma Birthday Special: 5 Best Films and Performances Every Fan Must Watch

Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

Anushka Sharma’s role as Shruti Kakkar remains one of her most loved performances. Playing a strong, ambitious Delhi girl, she brought energy and authenticity to the character. Her chemistry with Ranveer Singh and her confident screen presence made this film a major turning point in her career.

You Might Be Interested In
NH10 (2015)
2/5

NH10 (2015)

In this intense thriller, Anushka stepped into a completely different space. As Meera, she delivered a gripping performance filled with raw emotion and strength. The film also marked her debut as a producer, proving her ability to take bold creative risks.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)
3/5

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

As Alizeh and Anushka showcased vulnerability and emotional depth. Her portrayal of a free-spirited yet complex woman dealing with love and heartbreak struck a chord with audiences, making it one of her most relatable roles.

You Might Be Interested In
Sultan (2016)
4/5

Sultan (2016)

Starring opposite Salman Khan, Anushka impressed everyone with her role as Aarfa, a wrestler. She underwent intense physical training and brought both strength and emotional nuance to the character, earning widespread appreciation.

You Might Be Interested In
Pari (2018)
5/5

Pari (2018)

In “Pari,” Anushka took a bold step into the horror genre. Her haunting performance and unconventional role proved her willingness to experiment and push boundaries beyond mainstream cinema.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS