Anushka Sharma Birthday Special: 5 Best Films and Performances Every Fan Must Watch

Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

Anushka Sharma’s role as Shruti Kakkar remains one of her most loved performances. Playing a strong, ambitious Delhi girl, she brought energy and authenticity to the character. Her chemistry with Ranveer Singh and her confident screen presence made this film a major turning point in her career.