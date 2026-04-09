Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ranveer Singh’s Massive Rs 1,650 Crore Box Office Collection Spy Thriller Online

Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar 2 has been making headlines after its massive over Rs 1,650 crore worldwide box office collection. Fans who missed the film in theaters or want to watch Aditya Dhar’s movie again are now eagerly waiting for its OTT release. Here’s everything you need to know about Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date, time, streaming platform, story, cast, and more.