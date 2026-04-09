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  • Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ranveer Singh’s Massive Rs 1,650 Crore Box Office Collection Spy Thriller Online

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ranveer Singh’s Massive Rs 1,650 Crore Box Office Collection Spy Thriller Online

Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar 2 has been making headlines after its massive over  Rs 1,650 crore worldwide box office collection. Fans who missed the film in theaters or want to watch Aditya Dhar’s movie again are now eagerly waiting for its OTT release. Here’s everything you need to know about Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date, time, streaming platform, story, cast, and more. 

Published By: Published: April 9, 2026 09:32:03 IST
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Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Date
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Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Date

Dhurandhar 2 release date has not been announced yet, the film is likely to premiere either in the last week of May 2026 or the first week of June 2026.

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Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Streaming
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R Madhavan On Dhurandhar 2 Smoking Scene Controversy (IMAGE: X)

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Streaming

According to reports, Dhurandhar 2 will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical run. However, Dhurandhar 1 was released on Netflix.

Dhurandhar 2 Story
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Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 Story

Dhurandhar 2 story follows Jaskirat Singh Rani who operates as an undercover agent in Pakistan. He tries to dismantle Pakistan-based terror networks.

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Dhurandhar 2 Cast
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Dhurandhar 2 (IMAGE: X)

Dhurandhar 2 Cast

Dhurandhar 2 cast members are Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, and Danish Pandor.

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