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  • Inside the Personal Life of Aamir Khan: Two Marriages and His Relationship Journey

Inside the Personal Life of Aamir Khan: Two Marriages and His Relationship Journey

Aamir Khan has always kept his personal life relatively private, but over the years, his relationships have often made headlines. From two marriages to rumored relationships, here’s a closer look at his journey.

Published By: Published: April 10, 2026 12:32:28 IST
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First Wife - Reena Dutta
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First Wife - Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta in 1986 in a private ceremony. The couple shared a long relationship and have two children together, Junaid and Ira. After 16 years of marriage, they parted ways in 2002 but have continued to maintain mutual respect

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Life After First Marriage
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Life After First Marriage

Even after their divorce, Aamir and Reena have remained on good terms. Reena has largely stayed away from the limelight, focusing on family and personal life

Second Wife - Kiran Rao
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Second Wife - Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The two met during the making of Lagaan and developed a strong bond over time. They welcomed their son Azad through surrogacy.

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Separation from Kiran Rao
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Separation from Kiran Rao

In 2021, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation. Despite ending their marriage, they emphasized that they would continue working together and co-parent their son.

Reported Relationship / Girlfriend
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Reported Relationship / Girlfriend

Over time, Aamir Khan has been linked to a few individuals, with media reports occasionally speculating about his personal life. However, the actor has largely chosen to keep such matters private and has not publicly confirmed most of these relationships.

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A Private Yet Talked-About Life
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A Private Yet Talked-About Life

Aamir Khan’s personal life reflects a balance between public curiosity and personal boundaries. While his relationships have evolved over time, he continues to focus on his family and career.

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