Meet Sargun Mehta, Wife of Ramayana’s Lakshman Ravi Dubey, Highest-Paid Punjabi Actress Reveals She Had No Clue About His Role In The Epic Film
Ravi’s Big Secret
Ravi Dubey kept his role as Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana hidden even from his wife, Sargun Mehta. The actor chose not to reveal the major casting news at home, leaving fans surprised by how long he managed to keep such a huge project under wraps.
Sargun Found Out Later
Sargun Mehta revealed that she had no idea Ravi was part of Ramayana until people around her started congratulating her. Since the couple avoids discussing unfinished projects at home, the news came to her as a complete surprise.
No Work Talk at Home
The couple has a simple rule in their marriage, they do not bring professional discussions into personal space unless necessary. This habit is one reason Ravi was able to keep his Lakshman role secret for months without raising suspicion.
A Funny Set Clue
When curiosity got the better of her, Sargun once tried asking Ravi’s driver about the film set. But the driver misunderstood and thought she was asking about Ranbir Kapoor, turning the moment into a funny misunderstanding for the couple.
Sargun Mehta’s Own Stardom
While Ravi is making headlines for Ramayana, Sargun Mehta remains one of the highest-paid stars in Punjabi cinema. Known for her successful acting and production career, she has built a strong name across Punjabi films and television.