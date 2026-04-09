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  • Meet Sargun Mehta, Wife of Ramayana’s Lakshman Ravi Dubey, Highest-Paid Punjabi Actress Reveals She Had No Clue About His Role In The Epic Film

Meet Sargun Mehta, Wife of Ramayana’s Lakshman Ravi Dubey, Highest-Paid Punjabi Actress Reveals She Had No Clue About His Role In The Epic Film

Ravi Dubey has revealed that he kept his role as Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana a secret from wife Sargun Mehta for months. The surprising confession has caught fans’ attention as excitement builds around the film’s teaser release, adding a personal and emotional layer to one of 2026’s biggest upcoming releases.

Published By: Published: April 9, 2026 18:10:14 IST
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Ravi’s Big Secret
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Meet Sargun Mehta, Wife of Ramayana’s Lakshman Ravi Dubey, Highest-paid Punjabi actress reveals she had no clue about his role in the epic film

Ravi’s Big Secret

Ravi Dubey kept his role as Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana hidden even from his wife, Sargun Mehta. The actor chose not to reveal the major casting news at home, leaving fans surprised by how long he managed to keep such a huge project under wraps.

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Sargun Found Out Later
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Sargun Found Out Later

Sargun Mehta revealed that she had no idea Ravi was part of Ramayana until people around her started congratulating her. Since the couple avoids discussing unfinished projects at home, the news came to her as a complete surprise.

No Work Talk at Home
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No Work Talk at Home

The couple has a simple rule in their marriage, they do not bring professional discussions into personal space unless necessary. This habit is one reason Ravi was able to keep his Lakshman role secret for months without raising suspicion.

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A Funny Set Clue
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A Funny Set Clue

When curiosity got the better of her, Sargun once tried asking Ravi’s driver about the film set. But the driver misunderstood and thought she was asking about Ranbir Kapoor, turning the moment into a funny misunderstanding for the couple.

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Sargun Mehta’s Own Stardom
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Sargun Mehta’s Own Stardom

While Ravi is making headlines for Ramayana, Sargun Mehta remains one of the highest-paid stars in Punjabi cinema. Known for her successful acting and production career, she has built a strong name across Punjabi films and television.

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