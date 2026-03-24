Moana Live-Action Trailer OUT: Dwayne Johnson’s First Look, Release Date, Cast & Story of Disney Film Revealed
Moana Live-Action Trailer Out Now: Moana Disney just dropped the first look of Moana Live-Action, and fans can’t stop talking about it. The trailer brings back nostalgia with a fresh cinematic twist that feels both magical and intense. With visuals, music, and adventure, this remake is shaping up to be one of 2026’s biggest releases.
Moana Live-Action First Look
First look shows Catherine Laga’aia as Moana and Dwayne Johnson as Maui in live-action, featuring his long hair, tattoos, and iconic hook with visuals of ocean, island life.
Moana Live-Action Trailer
The trailer shows Moana answering the ocean’s call and journeying beyond the reef with Maui, featuring Heihei and Pua, adventure scenes, emotional moments, and mission to restore Te Fiti.
Moana Live-Action Release Date
Moana live-action film is scheduled for theatrical release on July 10, 2026, marking ten years since original film, and will release globally in cinemas including IMAX formats.
Moana Live-Action Cast
The cast includes Catherine Laga’aia as Moana, Dwayne Johnson as Maui, John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala.
Moana Live-Action Story
The story follows Moana leaving her island after the ocean calls her, travelling beyond reef with Maui to restore prosperity, highlighting courage, identity, and connection with nature.
Disclaimer
The information provided above about the Moana Live-Action film is based on available reports, trailers, and official announcements. Details such as cast, storyline, and release plans may change. This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only.