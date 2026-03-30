Sonam Kapoor Second Baby News: Actress Welcomes Another Son With Husband Anand Ahuja | Know More Details

Sonam Kapoor Baby News: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has welcomed her second baby boy, and fans can’t stop talking about it. The actress and her husband Anand Ahuja are now officially a family of four. The big news came on March 29, 2026 and quickly went viral across social media. From emotional reactions to celebrity wishes, the internet is flooded with love. From her age to children, here’s everything you need to know about Sonam Kapoor.