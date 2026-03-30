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  • Sonam Kapoor Second Baby News: Actress Welcomes Another Son With Husband Anand Ahuja | Know More Details

Sonam Kapoor Second Baby News: Actress Welcomes Another Son With Husband Anand Ahuja | Know More Details

Sonam Kapoor Baby News: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has welcomed her second baby boy, and fans can’t stop talking about it. The actress and her husband Anand Ahuja are now officially a family of four. The big news came on March 29, 2026 and quickly went viral across social media. From emotional reactions to celebrity wishes, the internet is flooded with love. From her age to children, here’s everything you need to know about Sonam Kapoor.

Published By: Published: March 30, 2026 12:19:35 IST
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Sonam Kapoor Age
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Sonam Kapoor Age

Sonam Kapoor was born on June 9, 1985, and is 40 years old in 2026, known for her Bollywood career and strong fashion influence.

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Sonam Kapoor Husband
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Sonam Kapoor Second Baby News: Actress Welcomes Another Son With Husband Anand Ahuja | Know More Details

Sonam Kapoor Husband

Sonam Kapoor is married to Anand Ahuja. They tied the knot in 2018 in Mumbai and share a well-known, supportive relationship.

Sonam Kapoor Second Baby
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Sonam Kapoor Second Baby

Sonam Kapoor welcomed her second baby, a boy, on March 29, 2026, and shared the happy news through social media.

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Sonam Kapoor Children
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Sonam Kapoor Children

Sonam Kapoor has two sons, including her first child Vayu born in 2022, and her second baby born in March 2026.

Sonam Kapoor Instagram
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Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor is active on Instagram with millions of followers. Her official profile is @sonamkapoor

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

The information provided above about Sonam Kapoor is based on publicly available online sources and recent media reports. Details may change over time, and official confirmations should be referred to for complete accuracy.

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