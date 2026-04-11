South OTT Watchlist : 5 Must-Watch Movies & Shows on JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and More
Discover 5 must-watch South Indian movies and shows to stream this weekend on JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and more. Check out the complete watchlist with cast, storyline and streaming details.
Abar Proloy 2
Platform: ZEE5
Release: 27 Feb 2026
A high-stakes investigation into trafficking, corruption, and organized crime.
Secret Stories: Roslin – Malayalam
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: 27 February 2026
This Malayalam drama thriller centres on Roslin also known as Rose, a young girl troubled by recurring visions of a mysterious green eyed man.
Raghu Thatha – Tamil
Streaming on: ZEE5
Release date: 28 February 2026
A political satire with a social message that blends humour with an engaging storyline.
D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu –Telugu
Streaming on: ZEE5
Release date: 27 February 2026
D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu is a web series that follows a desperate father searching for his missing daughter while uncovering hidden secrets and betrayals along the way.
Thadayam – Tamil
Streaming on: ZEE5
Release date: 27 February 2026
This Tamil true crime series revisits a series of shocking murders that took place along the Tamil Nadu Andhra Pradesh border in 1999.
Disclaimer
Streaming dates and platform availability may vary based on region and official announcements.