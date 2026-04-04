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  • Toaster OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s Dark Comedy | Cast, Plot and Story Details Inside

Toaster OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s Dark Comedy | Cast, Plot and Story Details Inside

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra are coming together for a quirky dark comedy titled Toaster, which also marks the first production venture of Rao and his wife Patralekhaa under their banner Kampa Film. Although the film’s first look was unveiled back in 2025, audiences will finally get to watch it this year.

Published By: Published: April 4, 2026 11:16:29 IST
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Toaster OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s Dark Comedy | Cast, Plot and Story Details Inside

Release Date

Toaster is set to release on OTT in 15 April 2026. It is one of Netflix’s most awaited Hindi releases this year.

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OTT Platform
2/5

OTT Platform

The film will stream exclusively on Netflix

Cast
3/5

Cast

Rajkummar Rao in the lead role
Sanya Malhotra as female lead
Archana Puran Singh in a key role
Abhishek Banerjee appears in the film
Supporting cast includes Upendra Limaye, Seema Pahwa, Farah Khan

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Storyline & Plot Details
4/5

Storyline & Plot Details

Rajkummar Rao plays a stingy man named Ramakant
He gifts an expensive toaster at a wedding
The marriage collapses, leading to complications
His obsession pulls him into murder and chaos
The plot blends dark comedy with mystery elements

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Film Highlights
5/5

Film Highlights

Genre: Dark Comedy / Thriller
Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary
Produced by Rajkummar Rao under KAMPA Films
Marks Rao’s debut as a producer
Promises a mix of humor, suspense and satir

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