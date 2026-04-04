Toaster OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s Dark Comedy | Cast, Plot and Story Details Inside
Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra are coming together for a quirky dark comedy titled Toaster, which also marks the first production venture of Rao and his wife Patralekhaa under their banner Kampa Film. Although the film’s first look was unveiled back in 2025, audiences will finally get to watch it this year.
Release Date
Toaster is set to release on OTT in 15 April 2026. It is one of Netflix’s most awaited Hindi releases this year.
OTT Platform
The film will stream exclusively on Netflix
Cast
Rajkummar Rao in the lead role
Sanya Malhotra as female lead
Archana Puran Singh in a key role
Abhishek Banerjee appears in the film
Supporting cast includes Upendra Limaye, Seema Pahwa, Farah Khan
Storyline & Plot Details
Rajkummar Rao plays a stingy man named Ramakant
He gifts an expensive toaster at a wedding
The marriage collapses, leading to complications
His obsession pulls him into murder and chaos
The plot blends dark comedy with mystery elements
Film Highlights
Genre: Dark Comedy / Thriller
Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary
Produced by Rajkummar Rao under KAMPA Films
Marks Rao’s debut as a producer
Promises a mix of humor, suspense and satir