LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Viral Bikini Video From Goa: Actress Jumps Off Cliff | Know Her Age, Boyfriend, Movies & Personal Details

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Viral Bikini Video From Goa: Actress Jumps Off Cliff | Know Her Age, Boyfriend, Movies & Personal Details

Fatima Sana Shaikh is once again making headlines for unexpected reasons. A recent viral moment has put the spotlight firmly back on her. From trending rumors to bold appearances, the buzz around her is growing louder. Is this the most talked-about phase of her career yet? Here’s everything you need to know about the hot Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Published By: Published: February 11, 2026 11:37:37 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Fatima Sana Shaikh Age
1/6
Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Viral Bikini Video From Goa: Actress Jumps Off Cliff | Know Her Age, Boyfriend, Movies & Personal Details

Fatima Sana Shaikh Age

Fatima Sana Shaikh was born on 11 January 1992. She is 34 years old as of 2026.

You Might Be Interested In
Fatima Sana Shaikh Latest News: Sweet Potato Moment
2/6

Fatima Sana Shaikh Latest News: Sweet Potato Moment

Recently, she happily accepted a sweet potato offered to her. Instead of ignoring it, she smiled and actually took a bite.

Fatima Sana Shaikh Jumps Off a Cliff in a Bikini
3/6

Fatima Sana Shaikh Jumps Off a Cliff in a Bikini

Recently, she was seen standing on a high rocky ledge. She wore a black bikini and looked confident yet nervous. She reportedly waited almost 20 minutes to gather courage. Finally, she took a bold leap into the water below.

You Might Be Interested In
Fatima Sana Shaikh Boyfriend
4/6

Fatima Sana Shaikh Boyfriend

Fatima has been rumored to be dating actor Vijay Verma. The two have been spotted together at events and parties. However, neither has officially confirmed the relationship.

Fatima Sana Shaikh Popular Movies

Dangal, Thugs of Hindostan, Ludo and Sam Bahadur are some of her popular movies.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS