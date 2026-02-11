Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Viral Bikini Video From Goa: Actress Jumps Off Cliff | Know Her Age, Boyfriend, Movies & Personal Details
Fatima Sana Shaikh is once again making headlines for unexpected reasons. A recent viral moment has put the spotlight firmly back on her. From trending rumors to bold appearances, the buzz around her is growing louder. Is this the most talked-about phase of her career yet? Here’s everything you need to know about the hot Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Fatima Sana Shaikh Age
Fatima Sana Shaikh was born on 11 January 1992. She is 34 years old as of 2026.
Fatima Sana Shaikh Latest News: Sweet Potato Moment
Recently, she happily accepted a sweet potato offered to her. Instead of ignoring it, she smiled and actually took a bite.
Fatima Sana Shaikh Jumps Off a Cliff in a Bikini
Recently, she was seen standing on a high rocky ledge. She wore a black bikini and looked confident yet nervous. She reportedly waited almost 20 minutes to gather courage. Finally, she took a bold leap into the water below.
Fatima Sana Shaikh Boyfriend
Fatima has been rumored to be dating actor Vijay Verma. The two have been spotted together at events and parties. However, neither has officially confirmed the relationship.
Fatima Sana Shaikh Popular Movies
Dangal, Thugs of Hindostan, Ludo and Sam Bahadur are some of her popular movies.
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.