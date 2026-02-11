LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Friday OTT Releases (13 February, 2026): What to Watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5 & More | Upcoming Movies & Web Series

Friday OTT Releases (13 February, 2026): What to Watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5 & More | Upcoming Movies & Web Series

This friday is packed with fresh OTT releases across Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video and ZEE5. From romantic dramas to spine-chilling horror, there’s something for every kind of binge-watcher. Multiple big titles are dropping on February 13, and some might surprise you. Several much-awaited films and web series are finally arriving online. 

Published By: Published: February 11, 2026 16:29:12 IST
Follow us on
Google News
OTT Releases This Friday- 13 February, 2026
1/7
Friday OTT Releases (13 February, 2026): What to Watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5 & More | Upcoming Movies & Web Series

OTT Releases This Friday- 13 February, 2026

Here are the top 5 OTT releases on Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5 on 13 February, 2026.

You Might Be Interested In
The Conjuring: Last Rites- JioHotstar
2/7

The Conjuring: Last Rites- JioHotstar

The latest installment in The Conjuring horror universe is releasing online. It promises supernatural chills and intense paranormal drama.

The Art of Sarah- Netflix
3/7

The Art of Sarah- Netflix

It is a drama centered around art, identity and personal struggles. It is ideal for viewers who enjoy character-driven narratives.

You Might Be Interested In
Love Me Love Me- Amazon Prime Video
4/7

Love Me Love Me- Amazon Prime Video

It is a romantic drama releasing digitally this Friday. It is expected to attract fans of feel-good love stories.

Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel- ZEE5
5/7

Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel- ZEE5

It is a Bengali horror-comedy entertainer. it blends spooky elements with light-hearted humor.

The Museum of Innocence- Netflix
6/7

The Museum of Innocence- Netflix

It is a drama inspired by emotional and literary themes. It explores love, memory and longing.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This article is based on officially announced release schedules and publicly available platform updates for February 13, 2026. Streaming dates, availability, and regional access may vary and are subject to change as per the respective OTT platforms. Viewers are advised to check the official Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, and ZEE5 apps or websites for the most accurate and updated information.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS