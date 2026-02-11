Friday OTT Releases (13 February, 2026): What to Watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5 & More | Upcoming Movies & Web Series
This friday is packed with fresh OTT releases across Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video and ZEE5. From romantic dramas to spine-chilling horror, there’s something for every kind of binge-watcher. Multiple big titles are dropping on February 13, and some might surprise you. Several much-awaited films and web series are finally arriving online.
OTT Releases This Friday- 13 February, 2026
Here are the top 5 OTT releases on Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5 on 13 February, 2026.
The Conjuring: Last Rites- JioHotstar
The latest installment in The Conjuring horror universe is releasing online. It promises supernatural chills and intense paranormal drama.
The Art of Sarah- Netflix
It is a drama centered around art, identity and personal struggles. It is ideal for viewers who enjoy character-driven narratives.
Love Me Love Me- Amazon Prime Video
It is a romantic drama releasing digitally this Friday. It is expected to attract fans of feel-good love stories.
Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel- ZEE5
It is a Bengali horror-comedy entertainer. it blends spooky elements with light-hearted humor.
The Museum of Innocence- Netflix
It is a drama inspired by emotional and literary themes. It explores love, memory and longing.
Disclaimer
This article is based on officially announced release schedules and publicly available platform updates for February 13, 2026. Streaming dates, availability, and regional access may vary and are subject to change as per the respective OTT platforms. Viewers are advised to check the official Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, and ZEE5 apps or websites for the most accurate and updated information.