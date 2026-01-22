From Urfi Javed To Koena Mitra: Bollywood Actresses Whose Plastic Surgeries Went Wrong Shocking Transformations That Left Fans Stunned
Plastic surgery has long been a part of the entertainment industry, with many celebrities opting for cosmetic enhancements to maintain a youthful or flawless appearance. However, not every procedure delivers the desired results. In Bollywood, a few well known faces have faced criticism and public scrutiny after alleged cosmetic treatments did not go as planned.
Koena Mitra
Koena Mitra rose to fame after her appearance in Saki Saki from Musafir. Alleged lip and nose surgeries drastically changed her facial features, leading to fewer film offers. Her transformation became one of the most discussed cases of cosmetic surgery backlash in Bollywood.
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant has openly admitted to undergoing multiple cosmetic procedures, including lip surgery and facial enhancements. While she remains unapologetic, several of her surgeries received negative reactions for appearing overdone and unnatural.
Ayesha Takia
Ayesha Takia was known for her innocent looks and expressive eyes. Alleged lip fillers and facial procedures reportedly altered her appearance significantly, drawing criticism from audiences who preferred her earlier natural look.
Vaani Kapoor
Vaani Kapoor surprised fans with a noticeably changed look during her comeback. Reports of jawline correction and lip enhancement dominated headlines, with many viewers saying the changes impacted her facial softness.
Urfi Javed
Experienced extreme swelling from lip fillers, leading to discussions about "filler gone wrong" and reactions to dissolving agents.
Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy also became a subject of discussion for potential issues following cosmetic procedures, according to some reports.
Disclaimer
This is based on public observations, media reports, and audience reactions. It does not confirm or medically verify any cosmetic procedures and is intended solely for informational and entertainment purposes.