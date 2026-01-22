LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Urfi Javed To Koena Mitra: Bollywood Actresses Whose Plastic Surgeries Went Wrong Shocking Transformations That Left Fans Stunned

From Urfi Javed To Koena Mitra: Bollywood Actresses Whose Plastic Surgeries Went Wrong Shocking Transformations That Left Fans Stunned

Plastic surgery has long been a part of the entertainment industry, with many celebrities opting for cosmetic enhancements to maintain a youthful or flawless appearance. However, not every procedure delivers the desired results. In Bollywood, a few well known faces have faced criticism and public scrutiny after alleged cosmetic treatments did not go as planned.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 22, 2026 16:00:27 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Koena Mitra
1/7
From Urfi Javed To Koena Mitra: Bollywood Actresses Whose Plastic Surgeries Went Wrong Shocking Transformations That Left Fans Stunned

Koena Mitra

Koena Mitra rose to fame after her appearance in Saki Saki from Musafir. Alleged lip and nose surgeries drastically changed her facial features, leading to fewer film offers. Her transformation became one of the most discussed cases of cosmetic surgery backlash in Bollywood.

You Might Be Interested In
Rakhi Sawant
2/7

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant has openly admitted to undergoing multiple cosmetic procedures, including lip surgery and facial enhancements. While she remains unapologetic, several of her surgeries received negative reactions for appearing overdone and unnatural.

Ayesha Takia
3/7

Ayesha Takia

Ayesha Takia was known for her innocent looks and expressive eyes. Alleged lip fillers and facial procedures reportedly altered her appearance significantly, drawing criticism from audiences who preferred her earlier natural look.

You Might Be Interested In
Vaani Kapoor
4/7

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor surprised fans with a noticeably changed look during her comeback. Reports of jawline correction and lip enhancement dominated headlines, with many viewers saying the changes impacted her facial softness.

Urfi Javed
5/7

Urfi Javed

Experienced extreme swelling from lip fillers, leading to discussions about "filler gone wrong" and reactions to dissolving agents.

Mouni Roy
6/7

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy also became a subject of discussion for potential issues following cosmetic procedures, according to some reports.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This is based on public observations, media reports, and audience reactions. It does not confirm or medically verify any cosmetic procedures and is intended solely for informational and entertainment purposes.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS