Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Raftaar’: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Plot & Official OTT Streaming Platform Revealed
Rajkummar Rao is all set to return with another exciting project titled ‘Raftaar’ creating buzz among fans for its intense storyline and high paced narrative. With growing anticipation around its digital premiere, details about the release date, cast, plot and official OTT streaming platform have started surfacing & making it one of the most talked about upcoming films.
‘Raftaar’ Release Date
‘Raftaar’ is officially scheduled to hit theatres on July 24, 2026. The confirmed theatrical release signals a strong confidence from the makers in the film’s big-screen appeal.
Official OTT Streaming Platform
After its theatrical run, ‘Raftaar’ will stream on Amazon Prime Video. The post-theatrical OTT release ensures wider accessibility for audiences across regions.
Cast of ‘Raftaar’
‘Raftaar’ features a strong ensemble cast led by Rajkummar Rao, alongside Keerthy Suresh, Rajat Kapoor, and Tanya Maniktala. With such a talented lineup, the film is expected to deliver powerful performances and compelling on-screen dynamics.
Storyline of ‘Raftaar’
‘Raftaar’ (2026) is a high-stakes thriller drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh, set in the volatile world of education start-ups. The story follows two ambitious individuals whose rapid rise to success is fueled by greed, power and relentless competition. As their professional ambitions grow, they find themselves caught in a complex conflict where their love and personal ethics are put at risk, leading to intense emotional and moral consequences.
Plot Details
Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, ‘Raftaar’ is described as a high-stakes, edge-of-your-seat drama set in the fast-paced world of ed-tech startups. The film dives deep into themes of ambition, greed and power, where rapid success comes at a personal cost
Disclaimer
Details are based on available reports and may change. Official confirmation from the makers is awaited for final accuracy.