Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Raftaar’: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Plot & Official OTT Streaming Platform Revealed

Storyline of ‘Raftaar’

‘Raftaar’ (2026) is a high-stakes thriller drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh, set in the volatile world of education start-ups. The story follows two ambitious individuals whose rapid rise to success is fueled by greed, power and relentless competition. As their professional ambitions grow, they find themselves caught in a complex conflict where their love and personal ethics are put at risk, leading to intense emotional and moral consequences.