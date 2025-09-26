Natural Ways To Get Rid Of Cockroaches: 7 Effective Home Remedies
Seeing cockroaches at night can be unsettling, but there are home remedies that can help keep these pests away without harmful chemicals. With simple everyday items, you can prevent cockroaches from appearing in dark corners. Here are 7 effective remedies to deal with cockroaches at night:
Keep Your Surroundings Clean
Clean floors and remove food crumbs before sleeping. Store food in airtight containers to avoid attracting roaches.
Use Natural Repellents
Place bay leaves and fresh cucumber peels near kitchen corners or cupboards to deter roaches naturally.
Create Barriers
Use caulk and close entry points (seal cracks) in floors and walls. Install door sweeps to prevent roaches from entering under doors at night.
Use Sticky Traps
Place sticky traps in dark corners where roaches are seen. These are safe for indoor use and effective overnight.
Reduce Moisture
Repair dripping pipes and tags in bathrooms and kitchens. Ensure sinks are dry before sleeping. Avoid standing water in pet bowls or plant saucers to stay overnight.
Light and Sound Deterrents
Roaches prefer darkness so light discourages them. Spot and remove them if necessary without panicking.
Use safe chemical alternatives if needed
Sprinkle boric acid powder in corners, place gel baits in hidden spots. As a last resort, use insect spray and ventilate the room afterward.
Disclaimer
The remedies suggested here are meant for general household use and are non-toxic. Avoid direct contact with chemical sprays or powders on your skin, pets, or food. If the cockroach infestation is severe, it’s best to consult professional pest control services. These tips are intended to reduce sightings and manage small infestations safely.