From Manali to Mussoorie: Escape The Heat This Summer At These Beautiful Hill Stations

Done With The Unbearable Summer Heat In Delhi And Want A Perfect Holiday Destination In The Mountains? . Hill stations around Delhi provide a cool climate, amazing scenery, a serene environment, and thrilling adventures that rejuvenate your soul. Be it the stunning beauty of Manali’s snow-clad mountains, the mesmerising views of lakes in Nainital, or the picturesque lanes of Mussoorie, these spots emerge as the best summer destination for tourists every single time. Be it adventure sports, cafe hopping, scenic viewpoints, or a simple holiday in nature, these enchanting hill stations will offer everything that anyone can ask for. Following is the list of best-known hill stations near Delhi to experience the ultimate summer vacations.