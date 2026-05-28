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  • From Manali to Mussoorie: Escape The Heat This Summer At These Beautiful Hill Stations

From Manali to Mussoorie: Escape The Heat This Summer At These Beautiful Hill Stations

Done With The Unbearable Summer Heat In Delhi And Want A Perfect Holiday Destination In The Mountains? . Hill stations around Delhi provide a cool climate, amazing scenery, a serene environment, and thrilling adventures that rejuvenate your soul. Be it the stunning beauty of Manali’s snow-clad mountains, the mesmerising views of lakes in Nainital, or the picturesque lanes of Mussoorie, these spots emerge as the best summer destination for tourists every single time. Be it adventure sports, cafe hopping, scenic viewpoints, or a simple holiday in nature, these enchanting hill stations will offer everything that anyone can ask for. Following is the list of best-known hill stations near Delhi to experience the ultimate summer vacations.

Published By: Manya Sharma Published: May 28, 2026 17:08:51 IST
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Beauty of Manali
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Beauty of Manali

Manali is indeed an aesthetically appealing hill station, with snow-capped mountains and valleys, as well as waterfalls surrounding it. This place becomes very popular for vacation purposes when summer comes around due to its proximity to the capital, Delhi.

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Manali Adventure Activities
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Manali Adventure Activities

Manali is well-known for various adventure sports such as rafting, paragliding, zip-lining, and trekking. There are many more fun places in Manali, which include its fun cafes and busy Mall Road.

The Colonial Charm of Shimla
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The Colonial Charm of Shimla

Shimla is known to attract tourists because of its colonial architecture, good weather, and Ridge Road views. This place offers an ideal summer vacation destination for those living in and around Delhi.

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Mall Road In Shimla And Toy Train
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Mall Road In Shimla And Toy Train

The famous Mall Road in Shimla has a lot of interesting things like beautiful cafes, shopping places, old colonial-style buildings, and more to entertain tourists. Apart from this, the tourists love the famous toy train rides as well.

Nainital View from the Lake
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Nainital View from the Lake

The city of Nainital is well-known for its picturesque Naini Lake. Boating on the lake and the cool mountain climate are the highlights of the tourist attractions in Nainital.

Market and Cafes in Nainital
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Market and Cafes in Nainital

Nainital Mall Road provides cosy cafes, markets, and eateries. Visitors can relish the delicacies, shop souvenirs, and enjoy their evening near the lakes.

Natural Splendor of Mussoorie
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Natural Splendor of Mussoorie

Foggy hills, waterfalls, and pleasant climatic conditions in summer are the attractions that make Mussoorie famous. Apart from its picturesque surroundings, the peaceful ambience also makes it an ideal destination for holidaying, either as a family or couple.

Mussoorie Mall Road and Ropeway
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Mussoorie Mall Road and Ropeway

Mall Road and the ropeway ride in Mussoorie are known for luring tourists to admire the majestic views from the mountains.

Monasteries in Dharamshala And Mountains
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Monasteries in Dharamshala And Mountains

Dharamshala has been popular for its serene monasteries and Tibetan culture. Dharamshala is surrounded by mountains; its beautiful weather makes it an ideal summer vacation spot.

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Dharamshala Cafes and Cricket Grounds
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Dharamshala Cafes and Cricket Grounds

Other than its natural scenery, one thing that Dharamshala is famous for is its cosy mountain cafes and world-renowned cricket stadium situated among the hills.

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These wonderful hill stations close to Delhi offer good weather, views of mountains, adventure sports, lakes, cafes, and many other things that make them great places to enjoy summer holidays.

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