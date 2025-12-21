Meet IPL’s 14 Year Old Star: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Net Worth 2025, Salary, Family, Car Collection and Big Records
Vaibhav Suryavanshi is an emerging Indian cricketer who has gained attention for his talent at a very young age. With strong performances at the domestic and junior levels he is considered one of the future prospects of Indian cricket. Fans are curious to know about Vaibhav Suryavanshi net worth family lifestyle and personal life.
Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Vaibhav Suryavanshi is a sensational young Indian cricketer from Bihar who has taken the cricket world by storm. He made history as the youngest player ever signed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has already recorded remarkable achievements at just 14 years old.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Net Worth In 2025
As of 2025, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s estimated net worth is around ₹2 crore to ₹2.5 crore (around $250,000 to $300,000 USD). This figure includes his earnings from the IPL salary, match fees in domestic cricket and early brand endorsements.
IPL Salary
In the IPL 2025 auction, Vaibhav was bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.10 crore, making him one of the youngest and most talked about signings in league history. His IPL contract forms the biggest part of his income in 2025.
BCCI Salary (India U-19)
While official figures aren't confirmed, India U-19 players like Suryavanshi are estimated to earn ₹10,500 per day in domestic tournaments such as the Cooch Behar Trophy as per the previous BCCI pay structure.
Car Collection
In 2025, 14 year old cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi won two luxury cars for his IPL performances. He received a Tata Curvv EV as the Super Striker of the Season for the highest strike rate and a Mercedes Benz from the Rajasthan Royals owner after scoring a century. Since he was underage both cars are managed by his family and the Tata Curvv EV is registered in his mother’s name.
Family Background
Vaibhav comes from a supportive family in Bihar that has strongly backed his cricket journey. His father reportedly sold agricultural land to support his training and development in cricket. The family’s sacrifices have helped him reach elite levels at a very young age.
Age And Education
Vaibhav Suryavanshi was born around March 27, 2011, which makes him 14 years old in 2025. He continues his education alongside a busy cricket schedule and balancing academics with his rise in professional cricket.
