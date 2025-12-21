Meet IPL’s 14 Year Old Star: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Net Worth 2025, Salary, Family, Car Collection and Big Records

Car Collection

In 2025, 14 year old cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi won two luxury cars for his IPL performances. He received a Tata Curvv EV as the Super Striker of the Season for the highest strike rate and a Mercedes Benz from the Rajasthan Royals owner after scoring a century. Since he was underage both cars are managed by his family and the Tata Curvv EV is registered in his mother’s name.