IPL 2026 Orange Cap Update: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Leads The Chart For Most Runs, Two Rajasthan Royals Batters Close Behind | In Pics

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a memorable knock of 78 runs from 26 balls for Rajasthan Royals in the 202 run chase and added 108 runs from 37 balls for the second wicket with wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel, who also slammed a half century (81) for the Riyan Parag-led side. The super batting performances by the two young RR batters helped them take the top three positions in the IPL 2026 Orange Cap leaderboard.