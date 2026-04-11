IPL 2026 Orange Cap Update: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Leads The Chart For Most Runs, Two Rajasthan Royals Batters Close Behind | In Pics
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a memorable knock of 78 runs from 26 balls for Rajasthan Royals in the 202 run chase and added 108 runs from 37 balls for the second wicket with wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel, who also slammed a half century (81) for the Riyan Parag-led side. The super batting performances by the two young RR batters helped them take the top three positions in the IPL 2026 Orange Cap leaderboard.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Leads The Chart
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads the chart as he has hit 200 runs in 4 matches in the IPL 2026. Sooryavanshi has been scoring runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 266.67. (Photo Credits: X)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hammered 78 off 26 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (Photo Credits: X)
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal is second in the list and has been performing decently well for Rajasthan Royals. (Photo Credits: X)
Yashasvi Jaiswal's Batting Form
Yashasvi Jaiswal has notched up 183 runs in four matches at an average of 91.50 and a strike rate of 163.39. (Photo Credits: X)
Dhruv Jurel
Dhruv Jurel played an important knock of 81* off 43 against RCB in IPL 2026 match that eventually helped the side clinch a win. (Photo Credits: X)
Dhruv Jurel Anchors RR to Win vs RCB
Dhruv Jurel has 176 runs to his name in four IPL 2026 matches so far. (Photo Credits: X)
Sameer Rizvi
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi has already played a couple of match-winning knocks in the tournament and has 160 runs three matches. (Photo Credits: X)
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Angkrish Raghuvanshi has notched up 155 runs in four matches in this edition for KKR. (Photo Credits: X)