In Pics | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel Power Rajasthan Royals to Win Over RCB Despite Rajat Patidar’s Heroics in IPL 2026 Guwahati Clash
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was once again at the centre as the Rajasthan Royals began their chase of 202 in Guwahati against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) quite positively to romp to their fourth win of IPL 2026. With a daunting total to chase down, Sooryavanshi became even more lethal after Jaiswal perished in the second over of the innings. The 15-year-old shared a 108-run partnership off only 37 balls with Dhruv Jurel, who also made an unbeaten 81 to carry the Royals to win after a slight wobble. With the ball, Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-32-2.
Jofra Archer
Rajasthan Royals' pace spearhead Jofra Archer made early inroads with the new ball. The right-arm speedster bowled a brute of a delivery to Phil Salt, sending him packing for a golden duck and got the in-form Devdutt Padikkal for 14. (Image Credits: RR X)
Shimron Hetmyer
Shimron Hetmyer took an extremely well-judged catch to get rid of Devdutt Padikkal for 14. A few overs later, Hetmyer took a similar catch to send Krunal Pandya packing for 1. (Image Credits: RR X)
Ravi Bishnoi
Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi came to bowl in the powerplay when RCB were flexing its muscles. But Bishnoi cleaned up Virat Kohli for 32 to give away only two runs in his opening over. (Image Credits: Rajasthan Royals X)
Brijesh Sharma
Brijesh Sharma had replaced Tushar Deshpande in the playing XI, with the latter resting. Playing only in his second game, the right-arm pacer did more than a serviceable job, taking figures of 4-0-37-2, dismissing Tim David and Jitesh Sharma. (Image Credits: RR X)
Rajat Patidar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar stood tall as their batting line-up collapsed, succumbing to 94/6 in 11 overs. Patidar struck four fours and as many sixes in his 40-ball 63 top-scoring for RCB to lift their side to 201/8 in 20 overs.
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood had replaced Jacob Duffy to play in his first match of IPL 2026. Although Yashasvi Jaiswal clobbered two sixes off Hazlewood's first over, the Aussie seamer got the left-hander in the final delivery. He also dismissed Riyan Parag to finish with figures of 4-0-44-2. (Image Credits: RCB X)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi left Royal Challengers Bengaluru dazed by hammering his second 15-ball 50 of the tournament. The left-hander was dismissed for 78 off 26 balls to put the Royals firmly in command. (Image Credits: IPL X)
Dhruv Jurel
While Sooryavanshi was the star of the show, it was Dhruv Jurel who carried the Rajasthan Royals over the line. The Royals had suffered a mini collapse after Sooryavanshi's 78 but Jurel stayed till the end to remain unbeaten on 81 as Rajasthan nailed the run-chase in 18 overs. (Image Credits: IPL X)