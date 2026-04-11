In Pics | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel Power Rajasthan Royals to Win Over RCB Despite Rajat Patidar’s Heroics in IPL 2026 Guwahati Clash

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was once again at the centre as the Rajasthan Royals began their chase of 202 in Guwahati against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) quite positively to romp to their fourth win of IPL 2026. With a daunting total to chase down, Sooryavanshi became even more lethal after Jaiswal perished in the second over of the innings. The 15-year-old shared a 108-run partnership off only 37 balls with Dhruv Jurel, who also made an unbeaten 81 to carry the Royals to win after a slight wobble. With the ball, Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-32-2.