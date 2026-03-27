IPL 2026: From Pat Cummins To Josh Hazlewood- 4 Players Set To Miss RCB vs SRH Match | In Pics
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will miss as many as three fast bowlers in their first match of the IPL 2026, which is scheduled to take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (March 28) against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Pat Cummins
Sunrisers Hyderabad will miss the services of star fast bowler and their captain Pat Cummins. (Photo Credits: X)
SRH Skipper Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins, who also captains Australia’s Test and ODI teams, is yet to attain full fitness, though he has joined SRH’s squad in India. Cummins, who was retained for Rs 18 crore by SRH ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, by his own admission, is expected to miss the first half of IPL 2026. (Photo Credits: X)
Ishan Kishan to Lead SRH
In Cummins’ absence, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will captain SRH in the initial matches of IPL 2026. Kishan, who has never captained any IPL team in the past, was appointed as SRH’s temporary captain a couple of weeks back. (Photo Credits: X)
Abhishek Sharma Will be Vice-Captain
Abhishek Sharma has been appointed Ishan Kishan's deputy. (Photo Credits: X)
Josh Hazlewood
Australia’s Josh Hazlewood, who has joined RCB’s squad in Bengaluru on Thursday, will miss the season’s opener at RCB’s home ground due to fitness-related issues. (Photo Credits: X)
Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out of IPL 2026 Opener
Josh Hazlewood’s not being on the field is far from the mere sudden flash of bad luck; rather it’s the story of him being beaten up by his own body again! The seasoned Aussie fast bowler has been away from competitive cricket for quite a while now. (Photo Credits: X)
Yash Dayal to Miss IPL 2026
Yash Dayal will not play the entire season “due to the personal situation he’s dealing with". (Photo Credits: X)
Nuwan Thushara Ruled Out of IPL 2026
Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara has been ruled out of the 19th season of the Indian Premier League, landing a huge blow to Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title defence. The Sri Lankan pacer joined a big list of players being ruled out of the IPL 2026. He was a perfect back-up to Josh Hazlewood, who had to miss a few games in the previous season. (Photo Credits: X)