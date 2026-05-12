From Hyundai Bayon To Baleno Facelift: Upcoming Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh I In Pics

The car sales of this month portray that all the top 7 cars are priced below Rs 15 lakh. This means it is the most profit-making segment in India for the automobile manufacturer, and the companies are all set to launch their new cars priced under Rs 15 lakh. Here are the top 5 cars from different brands launching soon under this price segment.

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