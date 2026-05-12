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  • From Hyundai Bayon To Baleno Facelift: Upcoming Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh I In Pics

From Hyundai Bayon To Baleno Facelift: Upcoming Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh I In Pics

The car sales of this month portray that all the top 7 cars are priced below Rs 15 lakh. This means it is the most profit-making segment in India for the automobile manufacturer, and the companies are all set to launch their new cars priced under Rs 15 lakh. Here are the top 5 cars from different brands launching soon under this price segment. 

Also Read: Skoda Introduces ADAS First Time With 2026 Kodiaq: Panaromic Sunroof, Premium Interior, And AWD, Check All Specs And Price

Published By: Published: May 12, 2026 14:00:56 IST
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Tata Nexon, Credit: Tata motors India
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Tata Nexon

The next generation of Tata Nexon is long overdue. However, it may have received plenty of facelifts over the year; it still has the Indica-derived X1 platform. The next generation Nexon is likely to use Sierra’s ARGOS platform; it is also expected to support hybrid, petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrain options.

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Hyundai Bayon, credit: Hyundai.com
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Hyundai Bayon

The upcoming Bayon is a crossover SUV that will take on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The SUV is expected to arrive with a price range of Rs 8 lakh-Rs 16 lakh. The SUV is expected to be packed with features such as a dual-screen setup, an ADAS suite, a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, wireless charging, powered driving seats, and a 360-degree camera.

Baleno facelift, credit: marutisuzuki.commarutisuzuki.com
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Baleno facelift

The Suzuki Baleno is likely to receive a facelift within the next two months. It has been spotted testing on Indian roads. The hatchback is reported to not receive any major facelifts. A revised front grille and newer alloy wheels are some of the expected refreshments. Some media reports suggest that the Baleno will get a sunroof and a wireless charger. The current Baleno costs between Rs 7.03 lakh and Rs 10.57 lakh on road.

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Tiago Facelift, credit: Tata Motors
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Tiago Facelift

The Tiago Facelift has been spotted testing on Indian roads several times, suggesting the launch is near. The facelift variant is expected to offer a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a fully digital driver display, cruise control, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, electrically adjustable ORVMs and much more. The current ICE model is priced between Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 8.99 lakh.

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New Generation Kia Sonet, credit: Kia India
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Upcoming cars under Rs 15 lakh

New Generation Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet is the most affordable sub-4m SUV in the Indian market, and it is gearing up for a major update. The next-gen Sonet will be based on the new K1 platform from Syros which could enhance cabin space and overall safety. The next generation is expected to be priced around Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh.

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