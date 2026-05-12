From Hyundai Bayon To Baleno Facelift: Upcoming Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh I In Pics
The car sales of this month portray that all the top 7 cars are priced below Rs 15 lakh. This means it is the most profit-making segment in India for the automobile manufacturer, and the companies are all set to launch their new cars priced under Rs 15 lakh. Here are the top 5 cars from different brands launching soon under this price segment.
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Tata Nexon
The next generation of Tata Nexon is long overdue. However, it may have received plenty of facelifts over the year; it still has the Indica-derived X1 platform. The next generation Nexon is likely to use Sierra’s ARGOS platform; it is also expected to support hybrid, petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrain options.
Hyundai Bayon
The upcoming Bayon is a crossover SUV that will take on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The SUV is expected to arrive with a price range of Rs 8 lakh-Rs 16 lakh. The SUV is expected to be packed with features such as a dual-screen setup, an ADAS suite, a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, wireless charging, powered driving seats, and a 360-degree camera.
Baleno facelift
The Suzuki Baleno is likely to receive a facelift within the next two months. It has been spotted testing on Indian roads. The hatchback is reported to not receive any major facelifts. A revised front grille and newer alloy wheels are some of the expected refreshments. Some media reports suggest that the Baleno will get a sunroof and a wireless charger. The current Baleno costs between Rs 7.03 lakh and Rs 10.57 lakh on road.
Tiago Facelift
The Tiago Facelift has been spotted testing on Indian roads several times, suggesting the launch is near. The facelift variant is expected to offer a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a fully digital driver display, cruise control, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, electrically adjustable ORVMs and much more. The current ICE model is priced between Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 8.99 lakh.
New Generation Kia Sonet
The Kia Sonet is the most affordable sub-4m SUV in the Indian market, and it is gearing up for a major update. The next-gen Sonet will be based on the new K1 platform from Syros which could enhance cabin space and overall safety. The next generation is expected to be priced around Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh.