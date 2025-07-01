The Most Iconic Performances At Glastonbury Music Festival 2025: In Pics
Glastonbury Festival 2025, the most iconic and biggest music festival of UK wrapped up successfully between June 25 to June 29 at Worthy Farm, Somerset. With presence of over 200,000 music lovers, the festival scheduled performances across more than 100 stages. The festival is known for its mix of music, art, activism, and culture. This year’s Glastonbury featured an iconic lineup with global headliners like The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young, Charli XCX, Doechii, and many more. The festival stunned fans with an emotional surprise as pop star Lorde took the stage for an unannounced set, performing her new album ‘Virgin’ for the very first time. The crowd was also moved by Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi’s heartfelt return to Glastonbury, two years after his previous performance where he openly struggled with managing his Tourette syndrome symptoms. This year’s festival is the final edition of Glastonbury before a Fallow year.
Olivia Rodrigo Owned The Stage At Glastonbury 2025
Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo stuns the crowd with her electrifying headlining performance at Glastonbury 2025. Dressed in a white corset-style outfit and black boots, she commands the stage with confidence. The dramatic lighting and smoky backdrop add to the rock-inspired energy of her set.
Olivia Rodrigo’s Fiery Glastonbury 2025 Performance
Olivia Rodrigo captivates thousands at Glastonbury 2025 with her powerhouse vocals and confident stage presence. The crowd roared as the young pop icon delivered one of the festival's most memorable performances of songs like “brutal”, “Drivers License” and “Vampire”. Her entire performance was accompanied by her all‑female band.
Charli XCX’s Explosive ‘Brat’ Stage At Glastonbury 2025
The stage ignites in flames as Charli XCX’s ‘Brat’ banner dramatically unveils at Glastonbury 2025, this symbolizes the end of an era. It was both a rebellious declaration that resonated deeply with fans and cemented herself as one of the best act that night.
Charli XCX Owned The Stage At Glastonbury 2025
Charli commanded the stage with an amazing 70-minute solo set, delivering hits like “360,” “Club Classics,” and “I Love It.” The minimalist setup created a high-energy rave atmosphere that went off without a glitch.
Doechii Is The Standard At Glastonbury 2025
Doechii commands the stage with fierce energy during her Glastonbury 2025 performance. Dressed in a playful plaid skirt and bold top, her dynamic presence electrified the crowd. Her confident vocals and fearless style made her set unforgettable.
Doechii Stole The Spotlight
Doechii kicked off her debut UK festival set on the West Holts stage with theatrical flair for over 45 minutes. She performed her tracks including “NISSAN ALTIMA” and “CATFISH” which showcased her rapid-fire wordplay and lyrical skill, while songs like “Anxiety” revealed her vocal versatility.
The 1975's First-Ever Pyramid Stage Debut
The 1975 delivered a confident, scaled-up set with sleek LED risers and each band member’s name illuminate proving that they came prepared to shine and rock the festival.
The 1975’s Pyramid-Stage Headliner At Glastonbury 2025
The Band balanced high-concept production with raw musicality performing fan favorites like “If You’re Too Shy,” “Love Me,” “She’s American”, “Chocolate,” and “Somebody Else.”
Nile Rodgers Shreds The Stage With Fun And Funk
Nile Rodgers lights up the Glastonbury 2025 stage with his iconic white Stratocaster. Dressed in a sharp black blazer, bandana, and sunglasses, the legendary hitmaker brings pure groove to Worthy Farm. Fans were truly overjoyed.
Nile Rodgers & CHIC Turned Glastonbury 2025 Into The Ultimate Dance Party
From Le Freak to Good Times, Nile's legendary guitar licks and CHIC's unmatched energy had the entire crowd moving. Their set blended disco and funk, with a surprise mash-ups of songs produced by Nile.
The Legend Neil Young Glastonbury 2025
Neil Young’s highly anticipated return to Glastonbury 2025 was nothing short of legendary. Opening with Rockin' in the Free World, he went on to perform the fan favorites including Old Man, Harvest Moon, and Cortez the Killer. The performance is just nothing but perfection.