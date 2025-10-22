LIVE TV
Top 5 Active Bowlers with Most Wickets in Women’s World Cup: From Ellyse Perry to Marizanne Kapp

Jhulan Goswami leads Women’s World Cup wicket-takers, followed by Perry, Kapp, and Ecclestone, with Deepti Sharma emerging as a 2025 standout.

Jhulan Goswami (India)
1/5

Jhulan Goswami (India)

She leads with 43 wickets in World Cups from 2005 to 2022. She is a wicket-taker known for pace and accuracy.

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)
2/5

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)

Among the top active wicket-takers. She is also recognized as an all-rounder with his consistent wicket-taking skills.

Ellyse Perry (Australia)
3/5

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Prolific all-rounder with impressive wicket tally, key player in multiple World Cups.

Sophie Ecclestone (England)
4/5

Sophie Ecclestone (England)

She leads the wicket-taker in the 2022 World Cup. She is usually known for left-arm spin and breakthroughs.

Shabnim Ismail (South Africa)
5/5

Shabnim Ismail (South Africa)

She is a Veteran fast bowler with significant World Cup wickets and match-winning performances.

