Top 5 Active Bowlers with Most Wickets in Women’s World Cup: From Ellyse Perry to Marizanne Kapp
1/5
Jhulan Goswami (India)
She leads with 43 wickets in World Cups from 2005 to 2022. She is a wicket-taker known for pace and accuracy.
2/5
Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)
Among the top active wicket-takers. She is also recognized as an all-rounder with his consistent wicket-taking skills.
3/5
Ellyse Perry (Australia)
Prolific all-rounder with impressive wicket tally, key player in multiple World Cups.
4/5
Sophie Ecclestone (England)
She leads the wicket-taker in the 2022 World Cup. She is usually known for left-arm spin and breakthroughs.
5/5
Shabnim Ismail (South Africa)
She is a Veteran fast bowler with significant World Cup wickets and match-winning performances.