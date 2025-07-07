LIVE TV
  What The Rain Took Away: Real Faces Of The Texas Floods

What The Rain Took Away: Real Faces Of The Texas Floods

The recent floods in Central Texas have caused widespread devastation, claiming dozens of lives and leaving hundreds homeless. Heavy rainfall led to rivers like the Guadalupe overflowing rapidly, destroying homes, camps, and roads within hours. Rescue teams continue searching for missing persons, especially from Camp Mystic, where several children remain unaccounted for. The disaster has shaken communities, exposed infrastructure gaps, and raised urgent calls for better preparedness in the face of extreme weather events.

By: Kanishka Rohilla Last Updated: July 7, 2025 | 1:10 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
What The Rain Took Away: Real Faces Of The Texas Floods - Gallery Image
1/9

Drowned Neighborhood From Above

This aerial shot captures the tragic flooding of homes, vehicles, and trees. The entire area looks like a muddy lake, with properties nearly invisible under the water. It reflects how quickly disaster struck.

What The Rain Took Away: Real Faces Of The Texas Floods - Gallery Image
2/9

Trees and Roads Lost Underwater

Parks and roadways are fully submerged, with only treetops and a few rooftops remaining visible. The water quietly swallows everything, changing the cityscape overnight.

What The Rain Took Away: Real Faces Of The Texas Floods - Gallery Image
3/9

Truck Crashed Into Tree By Raging Waters

This powerful image shows a truck thrown into a tree by the fierce flood currents. It’s a terrifying reminder of nature’s uncontrolled strength and the lives at risk.

What The Rain Took Away: Real Faces Of The Texas Floods - Gallery Image
4/9

River Of Debris And Destruction

The river is no longer calm. It now flows with large debris, including trees, broken structures, and trash. The destruction is both vast and devastating.

What The Rain Took Away: Real Faces Of The Texas Floods - Gallery Image
5/9

Broken Sign Of Camp Mystic

What was once a lively summer camp is now in ruins. Only the “Mystic” sign remains, surrounded by broken concrete and scattered wood a heartbreaking scene.

What The Rain Took Away: Real Faces Of The Texas Floods - Gallery Image
6/9

Trees Ripped And Drowned By Flood

Floodwaters tore through forests, uprooting trees and pushing them into the current. The view is surreal a river filled with branches, roots, and broken trunks.

What The Rain Took Away: Real Faces Of The Texas Floods - Gallery Image
7/9

Locals Witness The Tragedy

Two girls, one draped in the American flag, watch silently from the riverbank. The mood is heavy, as they stand in shock and sadness over the devastation before them.

What The Rain Took Away: Real Faces Of The Texas Floods - Gallery Image
8/9

Dam Overflowing With Violent Water Flow

The dam is overwhelmed by fierce waters, creating white foamy waves and flooding nearby areas. Trees have snapped or washed away in the current’s unstoppable path.

What The Rain Took Away: Real Faces Of The Texas Floods - Gallery Image
9/9

Floodwaters Enter Residential Property

This image shows floodwaters invading a single-family home area. The house sits dangerously close to rising muddy water, with surrounding land already soaked. Nature's force threatens to erase the boundary between safety and disaster.

What The Rain Took Away: Real Faces Of The Texas Floods - Gallery Image

