LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > 22 Years Of Mona Singh; The Magic That Began With Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin Continues To Win Hearts

22 Years Of Mona Singh; The Magic That Began With Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin Continues To Win Hearts

Mona Singh, who broke stereotypes with Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, celebrates 22 years in entertainment. From TV darling to film star in 3 Idiots and OTT powerhouse in Kaala Paani and Made in Heaven, her versatile journey continues with exciting upcoming projects

Mona Singh marks 22 years, from Jassi to OTT stardom (Pc: Instagram)
Mona Singh marks 22 years, from Jassi to OTT stardom (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 1, 2025 13:48:03 IST

22 years ago, Indian television witnessed a revolution not just with a show, but with the arrival of a talent who would go on to change the very fabric of the entertainment space in India. Yes, we are talking about Mona Singh who made her acting debut with the iconic show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. The show was groundbreaking in itself, but what truly made it unforgettable was Mona Singh.

As Jasmeet Walia, her authentic portrayal not only made Jassi a household name but also shattered every stereotype ruling prime-time television back in the day. The show also marked the beginning of an extraordinary career. Mona has seamlessly transitioned across television, films, and digital platforms, proving time and again that versatility and substance always stand the test of time.

As we celebrate 22 years of Mona Singh in the industry, let’s take a look at how the actress created magic with her distinct choices and what the future holds for her.

1. Jassi: The Girl Who Broke the Mold
In a sea of glamorous, repetitive soap operas, Mona Singh’s Jassi was refreshingly real. With her awkward charm and quiet strength, she became an unlikely heroine who shattered stereotypes, connected deeply with audiences across the nation and, at the same time, topped the TRP charts.

22 Years Of Mona Singh; The Magic That Began With Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin Continues To Win Hearts

2. A Star Endorsed by the Biggest Names
Mona’s talent did not just impress audiences, it won admiration from industry legends like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, who publicly praised her performance. She was no longer just a TV star; she was an artist respected by Bollywood’s finest.

22 Years Of Mona Singh; The Magic That Began With Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin Continues To Win Hearts

3. From TV Darling to Film Star
After conquering television, Mona made her Bollywood debut with 3 Idiots, one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. Her understated yet impactful role proved that she could hold her own alongside Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and R. Madhavan.

22 Years Of Mona Singh; The Magic That Began With Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin Continues To Win Hearts

4. Queen of Versatility on OTT
Mona embraced the digital wave with critically acclaimed performances in shows like Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, Made in Heaven, and Kaala Paani. Whether playing a modern, independent woman or a layered, complex character, she consistently raised the bar.

5. An Exciting Future Awaits
Even after 22 years, Mona Singh shows no signs of slowing down. With projects like Paan Parda Zarda, Kohrra 2, Ba*ds of Bollywood, and Border 2 in the pipeline, she is set to surprise and inspire audiences all over again.

Tags: Jassi Jaissi Koi NahinMona SinghMona Singh OTT shows

RELATED News

Adani Power Receives LoA For The 2,400 MW Greenfield Thermal Power Plant In Bihar
Top Delhi NCR Schools discuss adopting Western Australia Curriculum In WAC International conference
Bhagva App Unveils Exciting Rewards During Mahakumbh
1xBet And Suresh Raina On Responsible Betting During The IPL
Traya Hair Treatment Reviews: What to Expect from the Personalized Regimen

LATEST NEWS

Ukrainian Children Begin School In Underground Bunkers To Escape Russian Strikes
Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
Good News For Railway Employees! SBI And Indian Railways Signs MoU For Higher Insurance Coverage
Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
22 Years Of Mona Singh; The Magic That Began With Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin Continues To Win Hearts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

22 Years Of Mona Singh; The Magic That Began With Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin Continues To Win Hearts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

22 Years Of Mona Singh; The Magic That Began With Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin Continues To Win Hearts
22 Years Of Mona Singh; The Magic That Began With Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin Continues To Win Hearts
22 Years Of Mona Singh; The Magic That Began With Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin Continues To Win Hearts
22 Years Of Mona Singh; The Magic That Began With Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin Continues To Win Hearts

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?