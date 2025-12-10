Ambuja Cements Selected for First Indo-Swedish CCU Pilot in the Global Cement Sector

Ahmedabad, 10 December 2025: Ambuja Cements Limited, part of the Adani Portfolio and the world’s ninth-largest building materials solutions provider, becomes the first cement company to receive an Indo-Swedish grant for a pre-pilot Technology Feasibility study for Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU) in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and Eco Tech, Sweden. The project emphasises collaboration between Swedish and Indian partners to co-develop scalable, sustainable, and industry-ready CO 2 capture and utilisation solutions. The Company plans to utilise captured CO 2 , marking a transformative shift from conventional carbon storage to a circular carbon economy that reduces emissions and enables new green fuels and materials.

Mr. Vinod Bahety, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, said: “Securing this grant reinforces our commitment to responsible innovation and global collaborations. CCU is a strategic lever to redefine sustainable construction, and our privileged partnership with IIT Bombay and Eco Tech, Sweden will accelerate climate-resilient, value-creating solutions. We are advancing our net-zero roadmap through renewable energy integration, expansion of alternative fuels and raw materials, and other initiatives. CCU will be the final step towards our net-zero ambition. With TNFD aligned disclosures from FY’26, biodiversity initiatives, world’s first commercial deployment of Coolbrook’s RDHTM technology, Agentic AI-driven operations, and by leveraging the Adani Group’s integrated ecosystem, we aim to create superior stakeholder value and support India’s transition to a low-carbon economy.”

The study will evaluate the technical and economic viability of capturing CO₂ from cement operations. Captured CO₂ will be channelled into materials like calcium carbonate or to produce green methanol using green hydrogen pathways—shifting from conventional carbon capture and storage to a circular carbon economy that reduces emissions while enabling new green fuels and materials.

The collaboration with IIT Bombay’s National Centre of Excellence in Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage will leverage advanced CO₂ capture and mineralisation technologies to create scalable, cost-effective solutions for hard-to-abate sectors such as cement. Eco Tech, Sweden, will help to optimise energy demand, recover waste heat, and integrate renewable electricity and heat.

This grant builds on the Company’s net-zero roadmap validated by the SBTi. The Company is accelerating low-carbon manufacturing through the commercial deployment of Coolbrook’s RotoDynamic Heater technology, expanding renewable power through 1 GW of captive solar–wind capacity, 376 MW of waste heat recovery systems and strengthening nature-positive outcomes as India’s first TNFD adopter in the cement industry. It is also progressing towards 30% TSR and embedding Agentic AI across operations to drive efficiency, resilience and sustainable long-term emission reduction.