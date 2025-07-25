Home > Press Release > “Glorywebs Joins Hands with ‘We Women Want 2025’ as Associate Sponsor to Champion Women in Tech & Leadership”

Glorywebs proudly announces its role as Associate Sponsor for the upcoming “We Women Want 2025 Conclave & Shakti Awards,” to be held on August 7, 2025, at The Imperial Hotel, New Delhi. Hosted by NewsX, this premier event stands as a national platform to amplify women’s voices, showcase their achievements, and unearth stories that spark change and inspire future generations.

Published By: NewsX Webdesk
Published: July 25, 2025 15:06:00 IST

The annual conclave and Shakti Awards honor women from every walk of life who have demonstrated extraordinary resilience, leadership, and societal impact. From Navy and Air Force personnel, acid attack survivors, and railway engineers, to entrepreneurs, auto drivers, and business leaders, the initiative celebrates the strength and ingenuity of women who have shattered conventional barriers. Glorywebs’ partnership reinforces its dedication to fostering a more inclusive society through technology and culture.

“As an organization, we are deeply aligned with the We Women Want mission to spotlight women’s journeys and drive real change,” stated “Anil Parmar, Co-Founder & Director of Glorywebs”. “Bhargav Nayak, Co-Founder & CTO”, added, “Supporting women in STEM is both a responsibility and an opportunity to create equitable, future-ready industries.” The leaders expressed confidence that partnering with We Women Want marks the beginning of a long and fruitful collaboration focused on empowering women for years to come.

Glorywebs is a US-registered digital transformation company with global delivery capabilities and offices across the United States. With a team of 50 skilled professionals, Glorywebs specializes in digital marketing, custom software, and AI-first business solutions. Founded by Anil Parmar and Bhargav Nayak, Glorywebs is built on innovation, impact, and inclusivity—offering clients forward-thinking strategies that help them scale and lead in a competitive digital landscape.

