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Home > Press Release > IndiGo And Adani Airports Partner To Offer IndiGo BluChips On Duty-Free Shopping

IndiGo And Adani Airports Partner To Offer IndiGo BluChips On Duty-Free Shopping

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, and Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), the country’s largest private airport operator, have announced a strategic partnership enabling IndiGo BluChip members to earn on duty-free shopping across AAHL-managed airports.

IndiGo And Adani Airports Partner To Offer IndiGo BluChips On Duty-Free Shopping
IndiGo And Adani Airports Partner To Offer IndiGo BluChips On Duty-Free Shopping

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 16, 2026 13:00:28 IST

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IndiGo And Adani Airports Partner To Offer IndiGo BluChips On Duty-Free Shopping

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, and Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), the country’s largest private airport operator, have announced a strategic partnership enabling IndiGo BluChip members to earn on duty-free shopping across AAHL-managed airports.

Under the partnership, members can earn five IndiGo BluChips for every ₹100 spent on duty-free products pre-booked through the Adani platform. Travellers can browse, reserve and pay for products online before departure and collect their purchases conveniently at the airport.

Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer, IndiGo, said: “At IndiGo, we are continuously striving to enhance the value proposition of our loyalty program. This partnership with Adani Duty Free strengthens our commitment to offering meaningful rewards beyond flights, making every step of the journey more beneficial for our customers. By combining IndiGo’s extensive network with Adani’s premium duty-free experience, we are delighted to bring greater convenience, choice, and value to millions of travelers across India.”

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Suchit Bansal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Non-Aero, AAHL, said: “We are transforming how travellers’ shop at airports by integrating digital discovery, pre-order convenience and seamless collection through the Adani platform. Our partnership with IndiGo brings together India’s largest airline and the country’s largest private airport operator to deliver a more connected and rewarding travel retail experience.”

Customers can log in through a dedicated portal, link their IndiGo BluChip membership ID and receive their earnings within 24–48 hours of completing their purchase basis their spends. The initiative aims to deliver a smoother travel experience by combining digital convenience, loyalty benefits and airport retail; elevating the travel experience. 

Duty-free stores under the programme are currently available at airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur, Mangaluru and Lucknow, with expansion planned at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati and the newly operational Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

IndiGo operates more than 2,000 daily flights connecting over 140 destinations worldwide, including 95+ domestic and 40+ international destinations, making it India’s largest airline by fleet size and passenger traffic.

AAHL operates eight airports across India, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram, along with NMIA, one of India’s largest greenfield airports, which began commercial operations on 25 December 2025.

Together, these airports handle hundreds of millions of passengers annually, positioning AAHL as India’s largest private airport infrastructure platform. The partnership reflects a broader effort by both companies to strengthen digital travel ecosystems, offering passengers a more integrated journey across booking, travel and airport services.

About IndiGo 

IndiGo is India’s preferred and amongst the fastest growing carriers in the world. IndiGo has a simple philosophy: offer fares that are affordable, flights that are on time, and provide a courteous and hassle-free travel experience across its unparalleled network. With its fleet of 400+ aircraft, the airline operates around 2200+ daily flights, connecting 95+ domestic and 40+ international destinations, and welcomed 124 million customers in CY25. IndiGo was also named the ‘Best Airline in India and South Asia’ by Skytrax at the World Airline Awards 2025. IndiGo has been named the sixth Most Punctual Airline in Asia-Pacific in 2025 by the global aviation analytics firm, Cirium. 

About Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL)

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) is India’s largest operator of Public Private Partnership airports dedicated to transforming the country’s aviation landscape with innovative, sustainable, and customer-centric solutions. Adani Airports is a part of the Adani Group’s flagship company, Adani Enterprises Ltd., that aims to extend the company’s vision as a global integrated leader in infrastructure and transportation. AAHL operates eight airports including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and the newly constructed Navi Mumbai airport.

AAHL strives to deliver world-class passenger experiences, enhance connectivity, and foster economic growth. Through its commitment to operational excellence, technological advancement, and stakeholder engagement, AAHL is shaping the future of air travel and contributing to India’s global standing in the aviation sector.

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 12:59 PM IST
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IndiGo And Adani Airports Partner To Offer IndiGo BluChips On Duty-Free Shopping

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IndiGo And Adani Airports Partner To Offer IndiGo BluChips On Duty-Free Shopping
IndiGo And Adani Airports Partner To Offer IndiGo BluChips On Duty-Free Shopping
IndiGo And Adani Airports Partner To Offer IndiGo BluChips On Duty-Free Shopping
IndiGo And Adani Airports Partner To Offer IndiGo BluChips On Duty-Free Shopping

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