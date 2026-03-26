S Jaishankar Meets French Foreign Minister at G7 Talks, India’s Role in Global Economy and Strait of Hormuz Security in Focus

The Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs held talks on Thursday, 26 March 2026, with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at the Abbaye des Vaux-de-Cernay.

The participation of India’s External Affairs Minister in this meeting reflects the importance France attaches to closely associating India, currently holding the BRICS presidency with its G7 presidency.

The Ministers welcomed Prime Minister Modi’s confirmation of his participation in the Évian Summit (15–17 June). In this context, they underscored India’s contribution to the G7’s work, in particular on major macroeconomic imbalances, as well as on international partnerships and solidarity.

The Ministers held in-depth discussions on the situation in the Middle East. They agreed to continue their close coordination with a view to working jointly towards ensuring the security of the Strait of Hormuz.