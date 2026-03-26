LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DC Bab el Mandeb Strait elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri boman-irani bengaluru apple cctv footage Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East DC Bab el Mandeb Strait elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri boman-irani bengaluru apple cctv footage Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East DC Bab el Mandeb Strait elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri boman-irani bengaluru apple cctv footage Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East DC Bab el Mandeb Strait elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri boman-irani bengaluru apple cctv footage Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DC Bab el Mandeb Strait elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri boman-irani bengaluru apple cctv footage Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East DC Bab el Mandeb Strait elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri boman-irani bengaluru apple cctv footage Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East DC Bab el Mandeb Strait elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri boman-irani bengaluru apple cctv footage Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East DC Bab el Mandeb Strait elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri boman-irani bengaluru apple cctv footage Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > S Jaishankar Meets French Foreign Minister at G7 Talks, India’s Role in Global Economy and Strait of Hormuz Security in Focus

S Jaishankar Meets French Foreign Minister at G7 Talks, India’s Role in Global Economy and Strait of Hormuz Security in Focus

S Jaishankar met the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in France, discussing India’s role in global issues and coordination on Middle East tensions, including security of the Strait of Hormuz.

EAM JAISHANKAR (IMAGE: X)
EAM JAISHANKAR (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 26, 2026 19:13:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

S Jaishankar Meets French Foreign Minister at G7 Talks, India’s Role in Global Economy and Strait of Hormuz Security in Focus

The Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs held talks on Thursday, 26 March 2026, with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at the Abbaye des Vaux-de-Cernay.

The participation of India’s External Affairs Minister in this meeting reflects the importance France attaches to closely associating India, currently holding the BRICS presidency with its G7 presidency.

The Ministers welcomed Prime Minister Modi’s confirmation of his participation in the Évian Summit (15–17 June). In this context, they underscored India’s contribution to the G7’s work, in particular on major macroeconomic imbalances, as well as on international partnerships and solidarity.

The Ministers held in-depth discussions on the situation in the Middle East. They agreed to continue their close coordination with a view to working jointly towards ensuring the security of the Strait of Hormuz.  

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: EAM S JaishankarJean-Noel Barrotlatest india news

RELATED News

Adani Partners Youth4Jobs for Global Ability Photography Challenge 2026

Produced by Juhi Desai, Gujarati Urban Film “KUKA is Money Cash” Unveils High-Energy Trailer and Songs at Grand Celebration

Goel World Brings Integrated Home-Building Model to Lucknow, Backed by Century-Old Legacy

Millionaire Astrologer Astro Parduman Showcases Rare 12,324 grams Natural Heart-Shaped Citrine Crystal

Dhanush Returns to the Ghats: ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Set for a Grand World Television Premiere on Sony MAX this March 27th, 8pm

LATEST NEWS

S Jaishankar Meets French Foreign Minister at G7 Talks, India’s Role in Global Economy and Strait of Hormuz Security in Focus

‘Begging For A Deal’: Donald Trump Claims Iran Seeking Talks Despite Public Denials, Issues Final ‘No Turning Back’ Warning

Imran Khan Being Trolled For Bashing Dhurandhar 2 Saying ‘Won’t Play Hairy Angry Man Covered In Blood’ Amid Ongoing Craze Of Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller

Oppo K15 All-Set To Debut: Cooling Fans, Dimensity 9500 Chipset, And 8000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Date

Trisha Kar Madhu Viral Sexy Video Leaked: Bhojpuri Actress’s Bold And Revealing Outfit in MMS Triggers Massive Storm, Fans Can’t Stop Watching Online – Check Out Here

Air India Flight Scare: London-Bound Plane Makes Dramatic Mid-Air U-Turn Over Saudi Arabia, Lands Back in Delhi After 7 Hours

Meet Figure 03 New Robo Friend Of Melania Trump, Built By Figure AI—Know Its Features And How It Works

Breaking | IPL 2026 Phase 2 Fixtures Announced: BCCI Reveals Full Schedule, KKR vs DC to Close League Stages

Toaster OTT Release Date Out: When And Were To Watch Rajkummar Rao And Sanya Malhotra’s Dark Comedy, Streaming Platform, Cast And Story Details

Who Is Gabriella Demetriades? Arjun Rampal’s Girlfriend Defends Him After Shobhaa De Slams Dhurandhar Star For ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ Statement

S Jaishankar Meets French Foreign Minister at G7 Talks, India’s Role in Global Economy and Strait of Hormuz Security in Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

S Jaishankar Meets French Foreign Minister at G7 Talks, India’s Role in Global Economy and Strait of Hormuz Security in Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

S Jaishankar Meets French Foreign Minister at G7 Talks, India’s Role in Global Economy and Strait of Hormuz Security in Focus
S Jaishankar Meets French Foreign Minister at G7 Talks, India’s Role in Global Economy and Strait of Hormuz Security in Focus
S Jaishankar Meets French Foreign Minister at G7 Talks, India’s Role in Global Economy and Strait of Hormuz Security in Focus
S Jaishankar Meets French Foreign Minister at G7 Talks, India’s Role in Global Economy and Strait of Hormuz Security in Focus

QUICK LINKS