State Visit of President of the European Council and President of the European Commission to India (January 25-27, 2026)

At the invitation of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the President of the European Council, H.E. Mr. António Luís Santos da Costa and the President of the European Commission, H.E. Ms. Ursula von der Leyen will be on a State Visit to India from 25-27 January 2026 as Chief Guests at the 77th Republic Day celebrations. During the visit, the leaders will also co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit on 27 January 2026.

2. During the visit, President Costa and President von der Leyen will meet Hon’ble Rashtrapatiji, and hold restricted and delegation level talks with Prime Minister Modi. An India-EU Business Forum is also expected to be organized on the sidelines of the India-EU Summit.

3. India and European Union are strategic partners since 2004. The 15th India-EU Summit was held virtually on 15 July 2020. Bilateral ties have expanded and deepened across a wide range of areas, particularly following the historic visit of EU College of Commissioners to India in February 2025.

4. Participation of EU leaders as Chief Guests at the 77th Republic Day and the 16th India-EU Summit will further deepen the India-EU Strategic Partnership and advance collaboration in priority areas of mutual interest.

India is a crucial partner for the EU. Together, we share the capacity and responsibility to protect the rules-based international order. This meeting will be a key opportunity to build on our partnership and drive progress in our cooperation.

António Costa, President of the European Council

New Delhi

January 15, 2026