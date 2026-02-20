LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Agra Dowry Shocker: Brother-in-Law Installs CCTV In Woman's Washroom, In-Laws Demand WagonR And Rs 2 Lakh Despite Rs 15 Lakh Wedding

Agra Dowry Shocker: Brother-in-Law Installs CCTV In Woman’s Washroom, In-Laws Demand WagonR And Rs 2 Lakh Despite Rs 15 Lakh Wedding

A woman from the Trans Yamuna area of Agra has accused her husband’s family of serious harassment over dowry demands. She alleged that her brother-in-law secretly installed CCTV cameras inside her washroom, bedroom and kitchen to monitor her.

CCTV Installed Over Dowry Dispute in Agra (Image: AI-generated)
CCTV Installed Over Dowry Dispute in Agra (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 20, 2026 14:54:32 IST

Agra Dowry Shocker: Brother-in-Law Installs CCTV In Woman’s Washroom, In-Laws Demand WagonR And Rs 2 Lakh Despite Rs 15 Lakh Wedding

In Agra’s Trans Yamuna area, a woman has accused her husband’s family of shocking harassment that went far beyond ordinary abuse. She says her brother‑in‑law installed CCTV cameras inside her washroom, bedroom and kitchen to watch her activities, all because they were unhappy with the dowry she brought into the marriage.

Reports say that the Agra woman, who married Kapil Dev on March 12, 2019, told police that her parents spent around Rs 15 lakh on her wedding. She says this included gold and silver jewellery, furniture, electronics, a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle, and Rs 5.51 lakh in cash. Despite all this, the husband’s family kept asking for more. She further claimed that they wanted a WagonR car and an additional Rs 2 lakh in cash.

Abuse and Surveillance Allegations in Agra 

“Even after I gave birth to my two sons, Kunal and Riyansh, the taunts and beatings didn’t stop,” the woman said in her complaint, as per reports. The Agra woman described how she was verbally abused and physically mistreated for not meeting the rising dowry demands.

According to reports, the situation took an even darker turn when her brother‑in‑law allegedly placed CCTV cameras inside her washroom and kitchen. According to the woman, the cameras were meant to humiliate and control her. “They installed cameras to watch my every moment,” she said. She had asked them to remove the CCTV, but nobody listened.

Forced Out With Sick Child

According to her complaint, the family’s threats and abuse got out of control on November 5, 2025. That day, her husband, in-laws, and his brother threatened to throw her out if she didn’t bring more dowry. A month later, on December 12, the Agra woman says they forcefully kicked her and her two sons out of the house. At this time, Riyansh was in a serious medical condition at the time. She claimed that the in‑laws refused to help with his treatment, forcing her parents to admit him to a hospital and pay all the medical bills.

The Agra woman has now filed a formal police complaint against her husband and in‑laws. She also said that all the dowry items given at the time of the wedding have been taken and are still in her in‑laws’ possession. Agra police say they have begun investigating the matter and will verify each claim as part of the legal process.

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 2:54 PM IST
Agra Dowry Shocker: Brother-in-Law Installs CCTV In Woman’s Washroom, In-Laws Demand WagonR And Rs 2 Lakh Despite Rs 15 Lakh Wedding

Agra Dowry Shocker: Brother-in-Law Installs CCTV In Woman’s Washroom, In-Laws Demand WagonR And Rs 2 Lakh Despite Rs 15 Lakh Wedding

Agra Dowry Shocker: Brother-in-Law Installs CCTV In Woman’s Washroom, In-Laws Demand WagonR And Rs 2 Lakh Despite Rs 15 Lakh Wedding
Agra Dowry Shocker: Brother-in-Law Installs CCTV In Woman’s Washroom, In-Laws Demand WagonR And Rs 2 Lakh Despite Rs 15 Lakh Wedding
Agra Dowry Shocker: Brother-in-Law Installs CCTV In Woman’s Washroom, In-Laws Demand WagonR And Rs 2 Lakh Despite Rs 15 Lakh Wedding
Agra Dowry Shocker: Brother-in-Law Installs CCTV In Woman’s Washroom, In-Laws Demand WagonR And Rs 2 Lakh Despite Rs 15 Lakh Wedding

