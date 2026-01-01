LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Andhra Horror: New Year Turns Tragic In Nandyal- Father Kills Three Children, Dies By Suicide; What Led To The Tragedy?

Andhra Horror: New Year Turns Tragic In Nandyal- Father Kills Three Children, Dies By Suicide; What Led To The Tragedy?

New Year horror in Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh: A father allegedly killed his three minor sons before taking his own life. Police are investigating the cause, while the family’s past tragedies and distress are being examined.

New Year horror in Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: Canva)
New Year horror in Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 1, 2026 20:22:53 IST

Andhra Horror: New Year Turns Tragic In Nandyal- Father Kills Three Children, Dies By Suicide; What Led To The Tragedy?

New Year’s Eve turned into a horrifying tragedy in Nandyal as a father allegedly killed his three minor sons before taking his own life. The shocking incident occurred at the family’s residence in Uyyalawada village, leaving the community in shock.

Father Kills Three Sons, Ends Life on New Year’s Eve

According to police, the father, whose identity has not yet been released, allegedly murdered his three children on Wednesday night and later hanged himself in the family home. The Nandyal police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances that led to this horrifying act.

“Allagadda Deputy Superintendent of Police K Pramod Kumar confirmed that the man killed his three minor sons before taking his own life,” PTI reported. Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and further details will emerge once the inquiry is completed.

Family History of Distress

Preliminary reports suggest the family had been under severe distress, which may have contributed to the tragedy. Authorities noted that the man’s wife had died by suicide in August, further compounding the family’s emotional and mental strain.

The combination of grief and pressure on the household is believed to have played a role in the extreme step taken by the father. However, police are continuing to probe the exact reasons behind this incident.

Similar Tragic Incidents in India

This shocking incident is not isolated. Earlier, a man in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district allegedly killed his wife and four-year-old son over suspicion of infidelity. In Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district, a man was accused of murdering his younger brother over a land dispute. Such cases highlight the growing concern over domestic violence and family disputes turning deadly.

Authorities in Nandyal are urging anyone with information about the family or the incident to come forward. The police have confirmed that a detailed investigation is ongoing to understand the exact circumstances that led to the New Year tragedy.

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 8:22 PM IST
Tags: Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh tragedy, father kills children, Nandyal news

Andhra Horror: New Year Turns Tragic In Nandyal- Father Kills Three Children, Dies By Suicide; What Led To The Tragedy?

Andhra Horror: New Year Turns Tragic In Nandyal- Father Kills Three Children, Dies By Suicide; What Led To The Tragedy?
Andhra Horror: New Year Turns Tragic In Nandyal- Father Kills Three Children, Dies By Suicide; What Led To The Tragedy?
Andhra Horror: New Year Turns Tragic In Nandyal- Father Kills Three Children, Dies By Suicide; What Led To The Tragedy?
Andhra Horror: New Year Turns Tragic In Nandyal- Father Kills Three Children, Dies By Suicide; What Led To The Tragedy?

