Asked for Streedhan, Paid With Her Life: Maharashtra Woman Brutally Killed by Husband, Sister-in-Law for Demanding Return of Wedding Gifts

A demand to reclaim her own wedding gifts allegedly cost a Maharashtra woman her life, exposing a chilling case of domestic violence. A 35-year-old woman from Palghar was allegedly beaten to death by her husband and sister-in-law after she insisted on the return of her streedhan (wedding gifts), police said on Sunday.

What began as a heated argument inside the family home was reportedly escalated into a brutal assault, ending in her death and leaving behind a young child.

What Led to the Fatal Stridhan Dispute?

The victim, Kalpana Soni, was allegedly subjected to both physical and mental abuse by her-in-laws, leading to frequent disputes, said a senior police officer, Prakash Kawale.

During an argument on Saturday, Kalpana reportedly said she would leave the house and demanded the return of her streedhan (wedding gifts given to a woman before, during, or after marriage by her parents or in-laws).

Enraged by her demand, Mahesh, 38, along with his sister Deepali Soni, allegedly attacked Kalpana on the head with a sharp weapon, Kawale added.

Accused Try to Cover Up the Crime as an Accident

Neighbours rushed Kalpana to a hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. The accused allegedly claimed she had died after slipping and falling in the washroom, but medical examinations confirmed that her death was caused by severe physical assault.

The couple’s seven-year-old daughter was not at home when the incident occurred. Police have registered a murder case against Mahesh and Deepali, who have been remanded to police custody until January 2.

Kalpani Soni married Mahesh Soni in 2015 and lived with her and her in-laws in Virar.