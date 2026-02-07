Attention Commuters! Railways To Stop Mumbai’s Goregaon-CSMT Local Trains Services For 3 Months | Check Routes, Reason And Impact

Mumbai Local Train Update: Local train services on the Harbour Line between Goregaon and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will be suspended for three consecutive months as Western Railway (WR) accelerates work on the fifth and sixth rail corridors between Mumbai Central and Borivali. Senior WR officials have confirmed the decision, with formal implementation expected shortly.

The temporary shutdown is aimed at fast-tracking critical infrastructure upgrades on one of Mumbai’s busiest rail networks.

Why the Block Has Been Planned

The key reason for the suspension is the demolition and reconstruction of the ageing railway bridge between Bandra and Khar to make way for the additional tracks. While the project initially required a six-month block, railway authorities compressed the timeline to three months to minimise commuter inconvenience.

Once completed, the upgrade is expected to significantly improve train speed, punctuality and operational efficiency on the Western and Harbour lines. The overall Western Railway network expansion, pegged at ₹964.84 crore, is scheduled for completion by December 2027.

Services Affected And Passenger Impact

At present, 88 local train services operate daily between Goregaon and CSMT, while 106 services run between Bandra and CSMT. Nearly 3.62 lakh passengers commute daily between Western Railway and Central Railway networks using the Harbour Line.

During the block period, all Harbour Line local services between Goregaon and Bandra will remain suspended. The railway administration is exploring the possibility of running limited services between Bandra and CSMT to partially ease the disruption.

Delays, Challenges And The Road Ahead

Railway officials cite land acquisition hurdles and pending rehabilitation as major reasons for delays in the project. The Shakti Mill land parcel in the Mahalaxmi–Lower Parel stretch remains embroiled in legal proceedings, while rehabilitation of 155 families in Garib Nagar, Bandra East, is yet to be completed.

Despite the challenges, officials maintain that the temporary inconvenience will lead to long-term gains for daily commuters.

Alternative Routes For Commuters

Under normal conditions, a direct Goregaon–CSMT journey takes around 54 to 59 minutes. During the shutdown, commuters from Goregaon and nearby stations have been advised to use Western Line services towards Churchgate or opt for road transport to Bandra, from where they can connect to available Harbour Line or Central Railway services.

Goregaon–CSMT Harbour Line: Key Stations

When fully operational, the Harbour Line connects-

Goregaon, Ram Mandir, Jogeshwari, Andheri, Vile Parle, Santacruz, Khar Road, Bandra, Mahim Junction, King’s Circle, Vadala Road, Sewri, Cotton Green, Reay Road, Dockyard Road, Sandhurst Road, Masjid and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

