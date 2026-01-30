LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Bengaluru Shocker Caught On CCTV: Morning Walk Turns Tragic For A 31-Year-Old Techie After She Gets Mauled By Neighbour's Pet Dog, Gets 50 Stitches On Face

The CCTV footage shows a man seen coming to save the woman by grabbing the neck of the dog and pulling it away from her.

Dog attack (Photo: X)
Dog attack (Photo: X)

Published By: Chandrani Das
Published: January 30, 2026 20:10:03 IST

In a disturbing video, a 31-year-old software engineer was being attacked by a pet dog in a residential area in Bengaluru on January 26. The incident took place when she was out for a morning walk. 

The CCTV video capturing the whole case shows the dog attacking without any provocation, biting her on the neck. When a man came to save the woman, the dog also tried to attack him.  

What did the CCTV footage reveal? 

The CCTV footage shows a man seen coming to save the woman by grabbing the neck of the dog and pulling it away from her. The dog also turned, trying to attack him. 

As the man tried to fend off the animal, the woman was able to stand up. She quickly made a move inside the house and closed the gate behind her.



She suffered injuries to her face, hands, and legs and is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The attack caused deep wounds that required immediate stitching.

Her husband has lodged a complaint at the HSR Layout Police Station, accusing the dog owner of negligence.

According to reports, she was taken to the nearby hospital and needed more than 50 stitches on her face and neck. As she continues to receive treatment, hospital staff continue to monitor her condition. 

Another Similar case of a dog attack in Delhi

In another recent case, a 60-year-old homeless man from Southwest Delhi, Dwarka, died after attacked by stray dogs on January 6. 

The deceased was identified as Raju, who was encountered by at least 4 stray dogs near St Mary’s School in Dwarka Sector 19 on Tuesday night. 

The official said to save himself, Raju ran towards the park, but the dogs followed and attacked him. His clothes were almost torn off by the time the police arrived. 

“Raju ran towards a nearby park to save himself, but the dogs followed and attacked him. He was severely injured in the attack. His clothes were almost entirely torn off when police reached the spot,” a police officer said.

Raju, from Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur, was living on the road and footpaths for over a year after leaving home following frequent domestic disputes.

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 8:10 PM IST
QUICK LINKS