Bengaluru Shocker: Speeding Skoda Crashes Into Indiranagar Restaurant As ‘Drunk’ Driver Jumps Divider | Watch Video

Bengalore: A major tragedy was narrowly averted in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar late Thursday night after a speeding car lost control, jumped a road divider, and crashed into a restaurant on 100 Feet Road. The dramatic incident, which left pedestrians scrambling for safety, was captured on nearby CCTV cameras.

CCTV Captures High-Speed Crash

The footage shows a Skoda car approaching the junction from 18th Main Road at high speed. Instead of slowing down to negotiate a turn, the vehicle barrels straight ahead, mounts the divider, and briefly goes airborne. In the process, it clips a two-wheeler before smashing into the outer wall of a Barbeque Nation restaurant. A group of people standing outside the eatery is seen escaping the crash by seconds.

Speed And Drunk Driving Suspected

Police identified the driver as 42-year-old Derrick Tony, who was travelling towards 100 Feet Road at the time of the accident. Preliminary findings suggest the car was being driven well above the permissible speed. Officers confirmed that the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he failed to control the vehicle, leading to the crash.

The impact caused significant damage to the restaurant’s exterior, with debris scattered across the pavement and road. No fatalities were reported.

Pedestrians Safe, Biker Injured

While pedestrians near the restaurant escaped unhurt, the two-wheeler rider involved in the incident, identified as Jabir Ahmed, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered at the Jeevan Bheema Nagar Traffic Police Station, and authorities have launched a detailed investigation to establish further responsibility and the sequence of events.

ALSO READ: 9-Seater Plane Carrying Seven People Crashes In Odisha, Pilot And Passengers Critically Injured