Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Stalks Police Inspector, Sends Him Suicide Threats In Crazy ‘Love Trap’

A shocking incident has surfaced from Bengaluru, where a woman staged a “love trap” with the sole intention of extorting money. Repeated calls, bombarding emotional messages, and stalking turned the situation into harassment and intimidation.

How a Single Phone Call Triggered an Alarming Love-Trap Case

As per reports, all emotional manipulation began on October 30, when Inspector Sathish GJ, who had recently assumed charge of the Ramamurthynagar police station, received a phone call. The call, identifying herself as Sanjana and claiming to be a local resident, quickly steered the conversation away from casual talk and ended it with an unexpected declaration of love. Satish didn’t pay much attention to the call and thought of it as a prank.

11 Numbers Being Blocked

Even after the call was cut by the Inspector, the harassment continued. Each time a number was blocked, a new one would surface. After Sathish had blocked 11 different numbers, it became evident that this was no case of mere infatuation but a deliberate and relentless pursuit. With every rejection, the woman’s demands for attention and acceptance grew increasingly aggressive.

Did Political Threats Follow When the Love Trap Failed?

When Sanjana’s efforts did not yield results, the situation escalated into pressure tactics. She allegedly claimed to be a political party worker with direct access to powerful leaders. She shared photographs of herself with ministers and politicians, warning the inspector that his career could be influenced, positively or negatively, based on how he responded to her.

The intimidation reportedly went further, with calls made in the names of the home minister and the deputy chief minister, questioning why Sathish was “ignoring” her complaint. The inspector said he responded by clarifying that the woman had never visited the police station or lodged any formal complaint, and that he would proceed strictly according to legal protocols.

Escalated Further to Suicide Threats

Sanjana visited the police station while Sathish was away, claimed to be his relative, and left a bouquet along with a box of sweets. After being informed of the incident, Sathish warned her against using his name in such a manner.

The situation escalated on November 7, when she arrived at the station and handed him an envelope filled with handwritten love letters, heart-shaped drawings, declarations of affection, and even antidepressant tablets.

The message was clear and alarming. She demanded reciprocation, threatening to end her life and hold him responsible if he refused. As the harassment persisted, Satish filed a formal complaint on November 8.

Was This a Serial ‘Love Trap’?

During the investigation, police discovered that Sanjana had allegedly used similar tactics in the past, targeting a police constable in Whitefield and two other men in Ramamurthynagar and KR Pura to extort money under the guise of romantic advances. She returned on December 12, verbally abusing the inspector, insisting on a secret relationship, issuing suicide threats, and warning that she would ruin his reputation.

Case Filed Against Shocking Love-Trap Harassment Case

The police inspector filed a complaint stating that the woman’s actions amounted to harassment and intimidation, with a possible motive of unlawful financial gain, while also undermining his personal dignity and the image of the police department.

Based on the allegations, a case has been registered under BNS sections 132, which deals with assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from performing official duties, 221 for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions, and 351 pertaining to criminal intimidation.