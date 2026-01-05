Bengaluru Shocker: Women Spot Hidden Camera Inside Theatre Washroom; Public Corners Accused, Panic At Cinema Hall | Watch

A major shocking incident at a Bengaluru cinema hall has raised serious concerns over women’s safety in public spaces after a hidden camera was found inside a women’s washroom, triggering panic and outrage among moviegoers.

The incident was reported from Sandhya Theatre in the Madiwala area on Sunday evening, prompting swift police action and a wider debate on security lapses at entertainment venues.

According to police, the incident occurred during the screening of the re-released Telugu cult classic Nuvvu Naaku Nachav, which had drawn a packed audience, including many women and young girls.

How the matter came to light?

The matter came to light when a group of women entered the ladies’ washroom during the film interval. One of them noticed a suspicious electronic device discreetly placed inside the toilet area. Sensing something amiss, she immediately raised an alarm.

The alert quickly spread across the theatre, drawing the attention of staff and other patrons. A group of theatre-goers rushed to the washroom area and managed to corner a man suspected of installing or operating the hidden camera.

Eyewitnesses said the discovery led to chaos inside the theatre, with several women visibly distressed. Before security personnel could intervene, members of the public reportedly confronted and thrashed the suspect.

Soon after, personnel from the Madiwala Police Station arrived at the spot and took the accused into custody.

The police seized the hidden camera and launched a detailed investigation to ascertain how long the device had been installed and whether any video footage had been recorded, transmitted, or stored elsewhere. Officials said the contents of the device are being scanned, and further legal action will be taken based on the findings.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media and among local residents, with many questioning how such a device could be installed in a highly sensitive area without being noticed by theatre management, housekeeping staff, or security personnel.

Activists have demanded stricter monitoring, regular checks of washrooms, and accountability from cinema hall owners to ensure the safety and privacy of women.

The Bengaluru shocker has also reignited concerns over the rising crimes against women in Karnataka. Recent data shared by Home Minister G Parameshwara in the Legislative Council reveals a worrying upward trend.

Crimes against women in Karnataka

The state recorded 4,019 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in 2024, the highest in the last four years. The numbers have steadily risen from 2,165 cases in 2020 to 3,898 in 2023. In 2025 alone, 594 POCSO cases have already been registered until February 20.

In addition, rape cases in Karnataka have increased by over 50 per cent, rising from 497 cases in 2020 to 736 cases in 2024. Sexual harassment cases have also shown an overall increase, climbing from 4,547 in 2020 to 6,326 in 2024.

Harassment-related complaints rose from 7,367 cases in 2020 to 11,193 in 2024, marking a 51 per cent jump in four years. In 2025, 1,536 such cases have already been reported, underscoring the urgent need for stronger safety measures and enforcement.

